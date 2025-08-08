CM Stalin Unveils Tamil Nadu’s New Education Policy To Counter Centre’s NEP

The CM said that their government was firm on following the bilingual policy of Tamil and English.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
New Tamil Nadu education policy
MK Stalin Photo: PTI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday announced the state’s new education policy to counter the National Education Policy that he considers to be aimed at imposing Hindi upon the state. The CM said that their government was firm on following the bilingual policy of Tamil and English, PTI reported. 

Stalin, while speaking at a state-level felicitation for school students and release of the State Education Policy 2025 said that the policy was deep-rooted in the progressive ideals and was aimed at creating students who think and ask questions rather than merely learn by memorising. 

“We want to provide the necessary energy for future life. We want to create students who are technologically minded, creative, future-ready and well equipped,” he said. “Mother tongue Tamil is our identity, our pride. The bilingual policy of Tamil and English will be our firm stand. And I reaffirm this,” he added.

The CM also gave away certificates of appreciation and laptops to the state government school students who secured admissions in institutes of higher education, PTI reported. “It is a great joy to release the Tamil Nadu State School Education Policy 2025. Tamil Nadu has a unique character in everything. There is progressive thinking. Based on that, we have created this education policy with the necessary vision for the future,” he said.

As per the Tamil Nadu SEP, there would be no public exam for Class 11th. Tamil Nadu has now become the first state with an alternative education policy. There has been a tussle between the centre and the Tamil Nadu government over the alleged imposition of Hindu through the NEP. 

