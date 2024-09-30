Cricket

India U-19 Vs Australia U-19 Youth Test: IND Dominate AUS On Day 1 With Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Unbeaten 81

Left-handed batter Suryavanshi, who made his First-Class debut with Bihar earlier this year, displayed his stroke-making prowess, hitting 13 fours and two sixes in a blistering 81 not out off 47 balls, leading India to 103 for no loss in 14 overs

India U-19 National Cricket Team. Photo: X | BCCI
Opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi, just 13, excelled with an explosive unbeaten fifty, while Mohamed Enaan and Samarth Nagaraj took three wickets apiece as India Under-19 dominated the opening day of the first four-day unofficial Test against Australia in Chennai on Monday. (More Cricket News)

Promising leg-spinner Eenan (3/48) from Kerala, who is rated highly by the legendary VVS Laxman, displayed his guile taking three crucial wickets, while Karnataka pacer Nagaraj (3/49) too shone bright, claiming three wickets and the duo effectively dismantled the Australian middle and late order.

Seamers Aditya Rawat (2/50), Aditya Singh (1/85) and left-arm spinner Soham Patwardhan (1/27) were also among wickets as India bowled out Australia for 293 in 71.4 overs after Australia won the toss and opted to bowl.

Left-handed batter Suryavanshi, who made his First-Class debut with Bihar earlier this year, displayed his stroke-making prowess, hitting 13 fours and two sixes in a blistering 81 not out off 47 balls, leading India to 103 for no loss in 14 overs.

Other opener Vihaan Malhotra contributed a steady 21, putting India in firm control by the end of the day.

India U-19 national cricket team file photo. - ICC
IND U-19 Vs AUS U-19: Karthikey, Amaan Propel India To 7-Wicket Victory Over Australia In First Youth ODI

BY PTI

Earlier, Riley Kingsell top-scored for Australia with 53 runs off 77 balls, while Aidan O'Connor made 61 off 70 balls and Christian Howe added 48 from 89 balls, but the Indian bowlers dominated the proceedings with steady spells.

Brief Scores:

Australia U-19: 293 all out in 71.4 overs (Aidan O'Connor 61, Riley Kingsell 53; Mohamed Enaan 3/48, Samarth Nagaraj 3/49)

India U-19: 103 for no loss in 14 overs (Vaibhav Suryavanshi 81 not out; Viswa Ramkumar 0/12).

