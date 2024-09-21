Cricket

IND U-19 Vs AUS U-19: Karthikey, Amaan Propel India To 7-Wicket Victory Over Australia In First Youth ODI

India lost their top three for only 32 before Karthikeya and Amaan (58 not out off 89 balls) added 153 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket stand with the hosts coasting home with as many as 14 overs to spare

india-u-19-national-cricket-team-icc
India U-19 national cricket team file photo. Photo: ICC
info_icon

Right-handed batter KP Karthikeya hit a sparkling unbeaten 85 while skipper Mohammed Amaan also scored a half-century in India U-19's easy seven-wicket victory over Australia U-19 in the first Youth ODI in Puducherry on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

The match was supposed to be legendary Rahul Dravid's elder son Samit's junior India debut but it couldn't be confirmed whether he was dropped due to combination or he is carrying some injury.

Batting first, Australia scored 184 in 49.4 overs with right-arm leg-break bowler Mohamed Enaan taking 4 for 32 in 10 overs.

Steve Hogan (42) and Riley Kingsell (36) got starts but couldn't convert. There was a middle order collapse and it was No. 10 Thomas Brown's 29 that took Aussie colts past the 180-run mark.

In reply, India lost their top three for only 32 before Karthikeya and Amaan (58 not out off 89 balls) added 153 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket stand with the hosts coasting home with as many as 14 overs to spare.

Rahul Dravid's son Samit Dravid. - Photo: X | CricCrazyJohns
Australia U-19 Tour Of India 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Matches

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Karthikeya was more attacking of the two during his 99-ball innings which was laced with nine fours and two sixes. Amaan, who held anchor at one end, hit five boundaries.

Karthikeya was especially severe on right arm seamer Aiden O'Connor hitting him for four boundaries and a six. The other six that he hit was off Thomas Brown.

