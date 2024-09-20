The Australian Under-19 team is set to visit India for the three Youth ODIs and two unofficial Test matches starting on Saturday, 21 September. The ODI series will be played in Puducherry and four-day Test matches will be played in Chennai. (More Cricket News)
Mohammad Amaan of Uttar Pradesh will lead the Indian team in the ODI series while Madhya Pradesh's Soham Patwardhan has been appointed as the captain of the red-ball series.
Former India cricketer and coach Rahul Dravid's son Samit Dravid has also been selected in the Indian squad for both red-ball and white-ball series. The teenage sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has also been selected for the four-day matches in Chennai.
The unofficial Test matches will start on 30 September and conclude on 10th October in Chennai. The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry will host the ODI series and Chennai's M.A Chidambaram Stadium will host the four-day matches.
India U-19 squad for ODI series against Australia U-19
Rudra Patel (VC)(GCA), Sahil Parakh (MAHCA), Kartikeya KP (KSCA), Mohd Amaan (C) (UPCA), Kiran Chormale (MAHCA), Abhigyan Kundu (WK) (MCA), Harvansh Singh Pangalia (WK) (SCA), Samit Dravid (KSCA), Yudhajit Guha (CAB), Samarth N (KSCA), Nikhil Kumar (UTCA), Chetan Sharma (RCA), Hardik Raj (KSCA), Rohit Rajawat (MPCA), Mohd Enaan (KCA)
India U-19 squad for Unofficial Test series vs Australia U-19
Vaibhav Suryavanshi (BCA), Nitya Pandya (BCA), Vihan Malhotra (VC) (PCA), Soham Patwardhan (C) (MPCA), Kartikeya KP (KSCA), Samit Dravid (KSCA), Abhigyan Kundu (WK) (MCA), Harvansh Singh Pangalia (WK) (SCA), Chetan Sharma (RCA), Samarth N (KSCA), Aditya Rawat (CAU), Nikhil Kumar (UTCA), Anmoljeet Singh (PCA), Aditya Singh (UPCA), Mohd Enaan (KCA)
Full Schedule: Australia U-19 Tour Of India 2024
IND U-19 vs AUS U-19 1st ODI - September 21 - Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry
IND U-19 vs AUS U-19 2nd ODI - September 23 - Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry
IND U-19 vs AUS U-19 3rd ODI - September 26 - Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry
IND U-19 vs AUS U-19 1st Unofficial Test - September 30 to October 3 - MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai
IND U-19 vs AUS U-19 2nd Unofficial Test - October 7 to October 10 - MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai
Live Streaming Details
Where to watch the live streaming and telecast of the Australia U-19 Tour Of India 2024 matches?
The Australia U-19 Tour Of India 2024 matches will not be telecast on TV, and the live-streaming details of the matches are not confirmed yet.