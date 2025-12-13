Modi Hails BJP-NDA’s Thiruvananthapuram Win as ‘Watershed’ for Kerala

PM says civic poll victory reflects faith in BJP’s development agenda and decades of grassroots work by party cadres.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Kerala local body elections 2025, Kerala elections schedule
Thiruvananthapuram: BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar poses for a photograph with all BJP candidates contesting the upcoming Kerala local body elections, in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • BJP-NDA’s Thiruvananthapuram Corporation win ends 45 years of Left rule.

  • PM Modi calls it a “watershed moment” and credits BJP’s grassroots workers.

  • He says the mandate reflects faith in BJP-led development for Kerala.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked BJP workers for the "spectacular results" and referred to the BJP-led NDA's victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation as a "watershed moment" in Kerala politics.

The BJP-led NDA overtook the Left parties in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, which they had been ruling for 45 years.

The local body polls, held in two phases on December 9 and 11, covered elections to 23,573 wards across 1,199 local bodies. - File photo; Representative image
Kerala Local Body Elections 2025: Vote Counting Begins, Results Expected Today

BY Outlook News Desk

In response to the municipal body results, the prime minister stated that it is a day to remember the efforts and hardships of generations of Keralan karyakartas, or workers, who laboured at the grassroots level to make today's outcome a reality.

"Thank you, Thiruvananthapuram! The mandate the BJP-NDA got in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation is a watershed moment in Kerala's politics," he wrote on 'X'.

PM Modi said the people are certain that the development aspirations of Kerala can only be addressed by the BJP. "Our Party will work towards this vibrant city's growth and boost 'Ease of Living' for the people," he said with the hashtag #VikasitaThiruvananthapuram.

The Prime Minister said that the BJP karyakartas are the strength of the party, and everyone is proud of them.

"My gratitude to all hardworking BJP karyakartas who have worked among the people, which has ensured a spectacular result in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation," he said.

