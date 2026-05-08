Hou Hsiao-hsien And The Shape Of What Remains

I looked up his name and found the news I had somehow missed when it broke in 2023: Hou’s family had announced his retirement due to dementia. Reports at the time said he would no longer direct, bringing to a close one of the great careers in Taiwanese and world cinema. There was a sharp pang in my chest, and it had less to do with a fan’s grief than with a more private terror. My father has been disappearing by increments, memory loosening its bolts one by one, and the thought of Hou in that condition reached me through him. I found myself imagining the mind as one of those toy structures in stop-motion animations, dismantled brick by brick while you are forced to watch. I wondered, absurdly and painfully, whether Hou might forget the worlds he had made. Whether the man who gave cinema some of its most exquisite meditations on memory and time would lose his own grip on the shapes he had left behind. I wanted to return to the films that had once undone me most completely. I also wanted to know what was waiting there for me, all these years later.