Intangible Returns: The Unfinished Lives of Mati Diop's Characters

I first saw Atlantics (2019) on a laptop, late at night, not long after its release. I had meant to watch only the opening minutes, but was pulled into its rhythm, the heat rising from the screen, the glances exchanged, and the hum of a city pressed against the sea. By the time it ended, I realised the film had done something unusual: the characters seemed to live both in their own time and in another, older one. Their lives carried the trace of histories I knew from books—but here they were moving, speaking, falling in love, and vanishing. It wasn't that the past intruded on the present; the two were already bound together. That feeling, of people and places suspended between now and then, is what I have returned to in Mati Diop’s work ever since.