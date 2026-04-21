A Battle Between Justice and Injustice: Anbumani’s High-Stakes Vision for Tamil Nadu

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday claimed that AIADMK and his party have formulated constructive plans to implement prohibition in a phased manner and completely eradicate narcotics in Tamil Nadu, within three months, if the alliance voted to power in the April 23 Assembly elections.

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Anbumani’s High-Stakes Vision for Tamil Nadu
Ramadoss claimed that AIADMK and his party have formulated plans to implement prohibition in a phased manner and completely eradicate narcotics in Tamil Nadu Photo: PTI
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Summary of this article

  • PMK leader claimed that AIADMK and his party have formulated plans to implement prohibition in a phased manner and completely eradicate narcotics in Tamil Nadu.

  • To improve the lives of farmers, enhance the sectors of education and healthcare, and increase employment opportunities, schemes are being made.

  • "Various measures including a caste-based census will be undertaken to uphold social justice in Tamil Nadu", he said.

In the vibrant, often chaotic theatre of Tamil Nadu politics, elections are usually celebrated with the fervour of a grand temple festival. But for PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, the upcoming April 23 Assembly polls represent something far more solemn: a battle between justice and injustice. Speaking this Tuesday, Ramadoss did not just offer political platitudes; he laid out a vision rooted in the daily anxieties of the common citizen. By partnering with the AIADMK under the NDA banner, he promised a state that prioritizes the dignity of the home over the revenue of the bottle. His headline pledge is bold—a phased implementation of liquor prohibition and a total purge of narcotics within just ninety days of taking office.

For Ramadoss, this isn't just about policy; it’s about the fundamental right to feel safe. He painted a picture of a Tamil Nadu where women and children can walk the streets at any hour without a shadow of fear—a simple yet profound benchmark for a developed society. This focus on human security extends to the fields and the classrooms. The alliance’s roadmap includes targeted schemes to breathe life back into the struggling agricultural sector and to ensure that the state's educated youth are not just holding degrees, but are finding meaningful paths in both government and private sectors.

Beyond the broad strokes of development, Ramadoss is leaning into the intricacies of social justice and labour dignity. From the promise of a caste-based census to ensure no community is left behind, to a vow to settle the long-standing grievances of the state’s workforce—including teachers, police, and noon-meal workers—the message is clear: the NDA wants to be the government that listens. As the state nears the finish line of this campaign, Ramadoss is betting that voters are looking for more than just a festival; they are looking for a state that finally feels like home for everyone.

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As the state stands at this political crossroads, the PMK leader’s message is less of a standard manifesto and more of a social contract. By framing the election as a moral choice rather than a mere political transition, Ramadoss is tapping into a deeper desire for stability and safety that resonates far beyond the campaign trail. Whether this battle between justice and injustice will lead to the developed Tamil Nadu he envisions remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: the NDA is betting that the path to the voters' hearts lies in the promise of a cleaner, safer, and more equitable home.

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