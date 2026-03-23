Tamil Nadu NDA Seat-Sharing: AIADMK Allots 56 Seats To BJP, PMK, AMMK

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, left, with LoP in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Edappadi K Palaniswami, right, and others during an NDA election campaign meeting for the state Assembly polls, in Madurai. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, left, with LoP in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Edappadi K Palaniswami, right, and others during an NDA election campaign meeting for the state Assembly polls, in Madurai. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar