DU Welcomes PM Modi's Fast-Track Courts Plan, Urges Wangchuk To End Fast

The University of Delhi on Thursday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to set up fast-track courts to prosecute those involved in examination paper leak cases and appealed to education activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his indefinite fast.
In a post on X, the university said, "We welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to set up fast-track courts to ensure exemplary punishment for those involved in the paper leaks. This thoughtful decision shows that the GoI places youth at the heart of its functioning."
The university also appealed directly to Wangchuk, saying, "In the spirit of harmony and healing, we earnestly request Shri Sonam Wangchuk ji to end his fast in the interest of our students. Our students' future is the future of our nation."
Earlier, Delhi University had expressed concern over the anxiety among students amid the continuing controversy.
"We see the pain and anxiety of our students. It is unfortunate that vested interests are exploiting their fears instead of easing them. The need of the hour is to calm the situation and reduce their distress, so that they can focus on what truly matters: their studies and their future," the university said in another post on X.
The statement came shortly after Prime Minister Modi announced the setting up of fast-track courts to ensure speedy trials and stringent punishment for those involved in examination paper leaks.
The intervention marks Modi’s first public remarks regarding the controversy since the July 20 Sansad March led by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and supported by opposition groups including the Aam Aadmi Party, Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT).
’s response on X said, "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared."