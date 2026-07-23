'Remove This Government': Rahul Gandhi Claims Detaining Delhi Police Whispered to Him

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed Delhi Police personnel whispered to him to "remove this government" while detaining him near the Prime Minister's residence.
Gandhi demanded the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, calling him incompetent to run the country's education system.
The Opposition leader sought an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accountability for police officers who lathi-charged protesting students.
Delhi Police personnel asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to remove the government while detaining him, he said on Wednesday.
Rahul addressed his Tuesday detention near the Prime Minister's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg. Opposition leaders had organised a sit-in to protest against the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) paper leaks and the subsequent police crackdown on student protesters.
"The police dragged me and took me away, but were whispering in my ear to remove this government," Rahul said.
He detailed his interactions with the security personnel during the detention.
"One said, 'I am from Rajasthan, inko hataiye (remove them).' 'We are just wearing the uniform.' Another one was saying, 'I am from Haryana, inko hataiye.' So this is the sentiment towards (the government). And people feel the truth," Rahul said.
Demands For Accountability
The Opposition leader insisted on immediate consequences for the handling of the examination system. He demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologise for the police action against the protesting students.
He further demanded that the police officers who lathi-charged the students must be held accountable for their actions. These were "non-negotiable" steps towards resolving the crisis, he said.
"It is a legitimate demand that Dharmendra Pradhan should resign. He has shown the nation and the world that he can't run an education system. He is also incompetent and probably collusive in this drama...This man has to go," Rahul said. "Everyone who assaulted the students must be held accountable and the PM should apologise."
Addressing the physical confrontation with security forces, Rahul expressed readiness to face physical retaliation for supporting the youth.
"I am supposed to bring attention to where pain is being felt. These are very small costs. These are not big costs. This is a huge honour for me to be able to stand with the wishes of my people. So a couple of punches and all, this is not a problem at all. I am happy to take many more," he said.
"We felt that if the students of India are on the streets, then the Opposition should also be on the streets," Rahul said. "This is a crime that has been done to the future of our country. This is a crime that has been done to the people we love."
Escalating Student Protests
The broader agitation traces back to the July 20 protest launched by the Cockroach Janta Party. The group mobilised citizens in response to the NEET paper leak controversy.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk escalated the movement by beginning an indefinite hunger strike. Police subsequently removed him from Jantar Mantar and hospitalised him. In a handwritten note, Wangchuk called his removal an "illegal detention."
Tensions peaked during a student march to Parliament on Monday. Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force personnel responded with a severe crackdown.
Security forces deployed lathis, tear gas and electric batons to disperse the demonstrators. The confrontation resulted in injuries to both the protesting students and security personnel. They also alleged some protesters targeted media and security personnel during the march.
Systemic Exam Failures
Broadening his criticism, Rahul highlighted the scale of examination compromises over the last 10 years.
He claimed that 152 paper leaks have occurred since the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance came to power in 2014. These breaches have affected nearly 75 million students across the country.
"What we do know is that 152 paper leaks have taken place over the last decade. If you do the math. So one a month approx," Rahul said.
The government addressed the Opposition's allegations shortly after the press conference. Health Minister JP Nadda said the administration will investigate the matter and present the truth to the public. "This is a matter of investigation, and the government, being a responsible government, will undoubtedly investigate and present the truth to the public and the nation," Nadda said. He added that the government is ready for a parliamentary discussion on the NEET leak.