Prices of 137 anti-cancer medicines in India are expected to fall by up to 70% from November 9, after the government capped trade margins on the drugs in a move aimed at making cancer treatment more affordable. The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), under the Department of Pharmaceuticals, announced the measure on October 17, covering selected non-scheduled anti-cancer medicines whose prices are not subject to the same ceiling-price controls as scheduled drugs. The government expects the move to ease patients’ out-of-pocket expenses and improve access to treatment.