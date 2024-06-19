United States

Rihanna Takes Over As Dior's J'adore Ambassador, Following Charlize Theron's Two-Decade Legacy

Rihanna steps into the spotlight as the new face of Dior's iconic J'adore fragrance, following in the footsteps of Charlize Theron's enduring legacy. Her debut signals a fresh chapter both in high fashion and her eagerly awaited return to music.

Rihanna Named Face Of Dior's J'adore Photo: @diorbeauty/Instagram
Rihanna has been unveiled as the new ambassador for Dior's fragrance J'adore, as announced this Tuesday. She teased her upcoming debut ad, set to release on September 1, with an Instagram post featuring her in stylish black sunglasses, cryptically captioned, 'The secret is out.' She follows Charlize Theron, the 48-year-old Hollywood icon, who held the role for two decades.

"Being the new face of J'Adore is both an honor and a mission," said the singer known for "Diamonds" in a statement.

"This scent that I have known and loved for so long means so much to women. I am especially looking forward to joining this adventure and contributing to it through my world, my story, my roots, as well as my creativity and my own femininity."

Dior's CEO of Parfums Christian Dior, Véronique Courtois, described Rihanna as possessing "unusual talent, audacity, and captivating beauty of this absolute star are the ideal embodiment of dazzling, powerful Dior femininity that transcends generations."

"Her golden dream promises to be unique, reflecting a fragrance that is present for women and retains its radiance," Courtois added.

Since its debut in 1999, J'Adore has been Dior's top-selling fragrance. Rihanna's inaugural campaign for J'Adore, set to launch on September 1, will be captured by renowned photographer Steven Klein.

This announcement coincides with Rihanna's decision to embark on a fresh chapter with her ninth album. Following her 2016 release, "Anti," the acclaimed artist is eager to return to the studio and explore new musical horizons.

Rihanna intends to revisit the music she's been developing in recent years and assess its relevance and appeal to her.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she expressed, "I think that music, for me, is a new discovery. I'm rediscovering things. I have been working on the album for so long that I kinda put all that stuff aside and now I'm prepared to go back in the studio. I'm gonna start - give me a second!"

"Yeah, I'm starting over. But I don't want to neglect the songs that I have, so I actually want to go back and listen to stuff with new ears, with my new perspective and then see what applies and what I'm still in love with."

Earlier this week, the singer, who shares sons RZA and Riot with A$AP Rocky, caused a stir among fans when she was seen in New York City wearing a t-shirt that said 'I'm retired'. However, Rihanna reassured fans not to worry.

She chuckled, "People got triggered with that retired word. They were like 'We're never getting an album now.' No one read the other line, it was something about, 'This is as dressed up as I get.'"

