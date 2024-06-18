Watch: 'Biggest Punjabi Star On Planet' Diljit Dosanjh Changes 'GOAT' Lyrics For Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show Debut

Diljit Dosanjh recently appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, where the versatile singer and actor performed his chart-topping hits “G.O.A.T” and “Born To Shine” to an enthusiastic audience. Introduced by Fallon as 'the biggest Punjabi artist on the planet', Diljit also promoted his ongoing Dil-Luminati music tour across North America.
Diljit appeared on stage adorned in traditional Punjabi attire, including a matching turban, pleated fan, and a stylish watch, showcasing his deep connection to his cultural heritage. At the end of his performances, Diljit paused to sing a poignant line from his film Amar Singh Chamkila with Imtiaz Ali, declaring, “Mein hu Punjab”. Fallon, visibly impressed, joined him on stage, praising his performance with the words, “That is how you do it!”
During his set, Diljit playfully adjusted the lyrics of "G.O.A.T" to reference Hollywood stars, pointing at Fallon while singing, “Hollywood vich jine stars hai unade vich baitha sardar goriye”, changing the earlier lyrics that originally mentioned Bollywood and the Khans.
A week ago, Diljit Dosanjh took to his Instagram to announce his upcoming appearance and shared his thoughts on the milestone. In a conversation with Raj Shamani, the actor-singer expressed his anticipation, saying, “I don’t know how I feel, I will maybe feel it when I am there. Let’s go see first what happens there. I have watched Jimmy Fallon show before. I am going there for a musical act, we will perform a song.”
He also added, “I haven’t yet thought about what song to perform. I will decide that onboard a plane to USA. I have a long list of shows I want to appear on. I have planned a lot of things, let’s see if I can achieve all that in this life. I just had one dream that I want to become extremely famous and become a singer. This kept growing and it happened. I was quite young when I had this in mind. I had a strong feeling about it and always prayed, ‘god, I don’t want to know anybody, but let the entire world know me’.”
Announcing on Instagram, Diljit wrote, "PANJABI AAGYE OYEE😎 This Week’s Guest."
In April, Diljit Dosanjh made history as the first Punjabi artist to perform at Vancouver’s BC Place stadium. Then, in 2023, the Punjabi actor-singer had performed to a full house at Coachella, once again making history as the festival's first Punjabi artist to take the stage.
Diljit, who was recently in The Crew, is now preparing for the release of Jatt and Juliet 3.