Watch: Diljit Dosanjh Teaches Punjabi To Jimmy Fallon Ahead Of His Debut On 'The Tonight Show'

Ahead of his debut on 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon', Diljit Dosanjh was seen making Jimmy Fallon learn Punjabi. The video has gone viral on social media.

Diljit Dosanjh and Jimmy Fallon on 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon' Photo: Instagram
Earlier this week, Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh surprised the world when he announced that he would be appearing as a guest on ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.’ As the day of his appearance comes closer, the singer upped the ante by sharing BTS videos with Jimmy Fallon on the show. In one of the videos that has now gone viral, Dosanjh is seen making Fallon speak popular Punjabi phrases.

Taking to his Instagram, Diljit Dosanjh, Jimmy Fallon, and ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’ shared a video where the singer is seen teaching Punjabi to the comedian. Dosanjh is seen in a white kurta that he had paired with a black vest and white turban. Fallon, on the other hand, was seen dressed in a black suit that he had paired with a striped tie. In the video, Dosanjh asks Fallon to say his popular phrase – ‘Punjabi Aa Gaye Oye.’ Fallon tries his best but fails. Next, the singer asks him to say, ‘Sat Sri Akal.’ The comedian says this phrase with ease.

Take a look at the banter between Diljit Dosanjh and Jimmy Fallon here.

The fun video has fetched over 300K likes. Netizens are praising their camaraderie, and they are also commenting that they cannot wait to see Dosanjh on the show. Reacting to the video, one fan said, “You can either— sit and wonder how you fit in and learn English OR you go there and teach them Punjabi!” A second fan mentioned, “We got Jimmy speaking Punjabi before GTA VI.” A third fan wrote, “You amplified an entire community and culture today @jimmyfallon appreciate you allowing our brother @diljitdosanjh to share the gift he has been giving us for the past 20 years, with the entire world.” Even Priyanka Chopra commented on the post. She said, “It’s the Oye for me.”

In another video, Fallon and Dosanjh are seen exchanging gloves. The singer is known for performing with black gloves on. He exchanged his black glove with Fallon’s white glove. Dosanjh will make his debut on ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’ tonight and he will be reportedly singing a medley of his hit songs.

