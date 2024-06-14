Ammy Virk Hints At Diljit Dosanjh's Marriage, Reveals Why He Isn’t Introducing His Family

Apart from his professional life, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh's personal life also stays in the limelight. There have been reports that Diljit is married to an Indian-American woman and he also has a son with her. However, the 'Amar Singh Chamkila' actor has never spoken about his married life. Now, his colleague from the Punjabi industry Ammy Virk has hinted at his marriage and also revealed that he might have a reason for keeping it a secret.
In an interview with News18 Showsha, Ammy while hinting at Diljit Dosanjh's marriage said that the 'Crew' actor isn’t introducing his family to the world because there might be a ''reason''.
Ammy said, “You cannot stop anyone. If we look at Diljit Pajji’s point of view, it is his private matter. It is his family. There must be a reason that he isn’t introducing them to the world. I also have a wife and a daughter. Even I do not want them to come out in public. They also do not want it. For now, they can roam around anywhere and nobody knows they are my Ammy’s family or Diljit’s family. If people know, they (families) will be troubled''.
The 'Kudi Haryane Val Di' actor added, ''We are in such a profession where we not only have fans but there might be some other issues too, maybe there is some enmity.'' He continued, ''Families must not suffer. For now, they can go to the market or wherever, nobody cares'' and if people get to know, they might be targeted. The singer said it is for their security and also their own will.
Earlier, a friend of Diljit has made some shocking revelations about the singer. His friend, in a new Indian Express profile, revealed that Diljit is married to an Indian-American woman and they also have a son together. The report also claimed that the actor's wife and son live in the US.
As per the report in the portal, the profile read: "An intensely private person, little is known about his family but friends say his wife is an American-Indian and they have a son, and his parents live in Ludhiana''.
On the work front, Diljit was last seen in 'Amar Singh Chamkila' for which he received rave reviews.