After performing at Coachella, Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is on the rise. Recently, he shared the screen with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon in ‘The Crew.’ Amidst this success, the actor will be next appearing on Jimmy Fallon’s ‘The Tonight Show’ this week. He took to his Instagram to share the news with his fans and netizens are proud of how far he has come.
Taking to his Instagram, Diljit Dosanjh shared a series of pictures where he announced that he will be appearing on Jimmy Fallon’s ‘The Tonight Show.’ He shared a list of this week’s guests from the talk show. He will be seen on the episode that will air on July 17. On that episode, apart from Dosanjh, Eddie Murphy and Matty Matheson will also be a part. Sharing this news, he wrote, “PANJABI AAGYE OYEE…This Week’s Guest @jimmyfallon @fallontonight @nbc BHANGRA HUN MAINSTREAM PENA…PROPER HOLLYWOOD.” He also shared the news on his Instagram Stories.
Take a look at the announcement shared by Diljit Dosanjh here.
The post has fetched over 605K likes. Fans are proud of his next international appearance and are in awe of how far he has come in his career. Several fans also speculated that he might perform bhangra on ‘The Tonight Show.’ Reacting to the post, one fan said, “Diljit Dosanjh bhaji is everywhere… you can see him in movies, in love shows, on Instagram, on YouTube, in music everywhere… he is a true legend bro.” A second fan commented, “Jatt paida hoyaa bas shine vaaste, our Munda actually proving it.” A third fan mentioned, “Hollywood is not far from you now, I think the next move of Diljit will be a Hollywood movie.” Celebrities like Neeru Bajwa, Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, and Harshdeep Kaur also reacted in the comments.
On the work front, Dosanjh is gearing up for the release of ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ which is set to release on June 28.