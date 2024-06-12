Art & Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh To Appear On Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show', Netizens Laud The Singer On This Move

Diljit Dosanjh will be appearing on Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show.' He shared the news on his Instagram.

Facebook
Diljit Dosanjh, Jimmy Fallon Photo: Facebook
info_icon

After performing at Coachella, Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is on the rise. Recently, he shared the screen with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon in ‘The Crew.’ Amidst this success, the actor will be next appearing on Jimmy Fallon’s ‘The Tonight Show’ this week. He took to his Instagram to share the news with his fans and netizens are proud of how far he has come.

Taking to his Instagram, Diljit Dosanjh shared a series of pictures where he announced that he will be appearing on Jimmy Fallon’s ‘The Tonight Show.’ He shared a list of this week’s guests from the talk show. He will be seen on the episode that will air on July 17. On that episode, apart from Dosanjh, Eddie Murphy and Matty Matheson will also be a part. Sharing this news, he wrote, “PANJABI AAGYE OYEE…This Week’s Guest @jimmyfallon @fallontonight @nbc BHANGRA HUN MAINSTREAM PENA…PROPER HOLLYWOOD.” He also shared the news on his Instagram Stories.

Take a look at the announcement shared by Diljit Dosanjh here.

The post has fetched over 605K likes. Fans are proud of his next international appearance and are in awe of how far he has come in his career. Several fans also speculated that he might perform bhangra on ‘The Tonight Show.’ Reacting to the post, one fan said, “Diljit Dosanjh bhaji is everywhere… you can see him in movies, in love shows, on Instagram, on YouTube, in music everywhere… he is a true legend bro.” A second fan commented, “Jatt paida hoyaa bas shine vaaste, our Munda actually proving it.” A third fan mentioned, “Hollywood is not far from you now, I think the next move of Diljit will be a Hollywood movie.” Celebrities like Neeru Bajwa, Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, and Harshdeep Kaur also reacted in the comments.

On the work front, Dosanjh is gearing up for the release of ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ which is set to release on June 28.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. MP: Woman Gets Death Sentence For Killing Mother-In-Law By Stabbing Her Over 95 Times
  2. Breaking News, June 12, LIVE: 35 Dead In Kuwait Building Fire; Rain Likely In Pune
  3. CM Bhajanlal Sharma: Maintaining Peace And Law And Order Is Rajasthan Govt's Main Priority
  4. To Curb Child Marriage, Assam Announces Monthly Stipend For Girls Pursuing Higher Education
  5. AP EAMCET 2024 Result Declared For Over 3 Lakh Students, Direct Link To Download EAPCET Rankcard
Entertainment News
  1. Will Kartik Aaryan Reunite With Sara Ali Khan On The Silver Screen? Here's What The Actor Has To Say
  2. Diljit Dosanjh To Appear On Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show', Netizens Laud The Singer On This Move
  3. Watch: Ram Charan Pushes Away Man Relentlessly Trying To Click Selfie At Andhra CM Oath-Taking Ceremony
  4. Miley Cyrus Steps Out For A Special Sushi Date With Beau Maxx Morando
  5. Kevin Jonas Reveals He Has Cancer, Urges People To Make Sure They Get Moles Checked
Sports News
  1. West Indies Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup Match 26: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
  2. Tamberi Shines in Rome, Secures Another European High Jump Title
  3. West Indies Vs New Zealand Prediction, T20 World Cup Match 26: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
  4. Pre-Euro 2024 Friendlies: Cristiano Ronaldo-Led Portugal Beat Ireland 3-0 - In Pics
  5. FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, Wrap: China's Hope Alive Despite 1-0 Loss To South Korea
World News
  1. Kuwait: Massive Fire At Building In Mangaf Kills 35
  2. Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning: What Types Of Shellfish Contain With PSP? What Are Its Symptoms, Causes, And Prevention?
  3. Putin Likely To Visit North Korea Next Week As Kim Jong Un Hails Close Ties With Moscow
  4. Elon Musk Announces Rollout Of 'Private Likes' Feature To Protect User Privacy On X
  5. Another Aircraft Mystery Solved? Experts Claim They Finally Found The Wreckage Of A 1971 Missing Jet In Lake Chaplain
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News, June 12, LIVE: 35 Dead In Kuwait Building Fire; Rain Likely In Pune
  2. US Navy Deploys Warships After Russian Fleet Nears Florida Coast En-Route To Cuba
  3. Election 2024: Voter Is The Victor
  4. Chandrababu Naidu Oath-Taking: TDP Supremo Sworn-In As Andhra CM; BJP's Majhi To Take Oath As Odisha CM Later
  5. India Vs USA, New York Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, IND Vs USA Match?
  6. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
  7. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
  8. Weather Updates, June 12: Heatwave Boils Delhi, Parts Of North India; Rains In Mumbai, Karnataka