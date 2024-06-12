The post has fetched over 605K likes. Fans are proud of his next international appearance and are in awe of how far he has come in his career. Several fans also speculated that he might perform bhangra on ‘The Tonight Show.’ Reacting to the post, one fan said, “Diljit Dosanjh bhaji is everywhere… you can see him in movies, in love shows, on Instagram, on YouTube, in music everywhere… he is a true legend bro.” A second fan commented, “Jatt paida hoyaa bas shine vaaste, our Munda actually proving it.” A third fan mentioned, “Hollywood is not far from you now, I think the next move of Diljit will be a Hollywood movie.” Celebrities like Neeru Bajwa, Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, and Harshdeep Kaur also reacted in the comments.