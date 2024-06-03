Art & Entertainment

Ammy Virk Has THIS To Say On Diljit Dosanjh's No-Turban Look In 'Amar Singh Chamkila'

Ammy Virk, defending Diljit Dosanjh's no-turban look in 'Amar Singh Chamkila', said that the character and the film demand that look.

Instagram
Ammy Virk on Diljit Dosanjh no-turban look in 'Chamkila' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh backed criticism from a section of people for his no-turban look in 'Amar Singh Chamkila'. Director Imtiaz Ali later revealed that Diljit didn't sacrifice a single hair for the film and wore a wig like his turban. Now, Diljit's peer from the Punjabi industry, Ammy Virk has defended him for not wearing a turban in Imtiaz Ali's film.

Ammy told India Today that the film was like that where Diljit had to show that look. ''The film was based on Chamkila and what we know is that he (Chamkila) did cut his hair, but at the same time, he also wore a turban sometimes. Now, if Imtiaz sir is making a biopic on Chamkila, the character and the film demand that look. As Imtiaz sir said, Diljit didn't cut his hair, it was a wig,'' he said.

The singer also further said that Diljit didn't cut his hair for the film or the money, and he would not do that. Virk also said that Diljit made everyone proud by wearing the 'pagadi' (turban) when he was performing at Coachella. ''We should all see that. You can't stop the trolls, they will take old stories and keep talking about it,'' added Virk.

Diljit Dosanjh in Amar Singh Chamkila
Diljit Dosanjh in 'Amar Singh Chamkila' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

When the 'Qismat' actor was asked if he would ever sport a no-turban look for a film, he said, "No'' and won't even wear a wig for any role. He called it his personal choice and added, ''Everyone has their choice. But I won't let go of my turban for anything."

On the work front, Ammy Virk is currently gearing up for the release of 'Kudi Haryana Val Di'. It also stars Sonam Bajwa. The film is all set to hot the screens on June 14.

