Diljit Dosanjh Reveals Trying To Run Away From Home At The Age Of 8; Here's Why

Diljit shared this childhood incident in an interview with YouTuber Raj Shamani. The Punjabi singer said, ''When I was in school, my seniors were randomly asking all us, ‘Tereko kaun ladki pasand hai?’ I pointed towards this girl and said, ‘I like her.’ So my senior was like, ‘Go confess it to her and then you will get married to her only.’ I was like okay. I went to the girl and told her that you and I will get married. She went and complained to my teacher and my teacher was like ‘Go get your parents.’''