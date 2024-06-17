Diljit Dosanjh Reveals Trying To Run Away From Home At The Age Of 8; Here's Why

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh who often grabs the headlines for both his professional and personal lives, revealed in an interview that he almost ran away from his house when he was just 8. Diljit said it was because of a girl in his school he decided to run away from his home. He thought it was the end of the world.
Diljit shared this childhood incident in an interview with YouTuber Raj Shamani. The Punjabi singer said, ''When I was in school, my seniors were randomly asking all us, ‘Tereko kaun ladki pasand hai?’ I pointed towards this girl and said, ‘I like her.’ So my senior was like, ‘Go confess it to her and then you will get married to her only.’ I was like okay. I went to the girl and told her that you and I will get married. She went and complained to my teacher and my teacher was like ‘Go get your parents.’''
The 'Crew' actor added that he opened the fridge, picked two bananas, some other fruits, and took his cycle and just left. He just went five minutes away from his house when one of the villagers yelled at him and asked him to go back to his home.
''Earlier, in villages, it was never like nobody apart from parents can yell at you. It was very common for the villagers to yell and shout at kids in the village, they were all like a family, they sometimes even slapped. So, this man made me return home when I tried to leave,'' he said. Dosanjh further said that the next day, he lied about a stomach ache and skipped school for two days and his teacher let him go.
On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh was last seen in 'Amar Singh Chamkila'. His next release is 'Jatt & Juliet 3'. Diljit will also appear on 'The Tonight Show' by Jimmy Fallon alongside Eddie Murphy and Matty Matheson.