Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa And Jasmin Bajwa Dazzle In Latest Song From 'Jatt And Juliet 3'

According to Neeru, they are always on the same page about almost everything. Diljit also reminisced about his first-ever shot for his debut film, which happened to be with Neeru Bajwa, as he credited her as the reason he became an actor. Given their history, it is no surprise that they share such a strong dynamic and on-screen chemistry. Newcomer Jasmin Bajwa expressed gratitude towards Neeru Bajwa for her warm welcome and guidance throughout the movie shoot, highlighting her genuine personality and supportive nature. 'Jatt and Juliet 3' is set to hit the theatres on June 27.