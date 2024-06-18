Anne Hathaway Reveals Her Surprising Lip-Plumping Hack. Watch Her TikTok Tutorial!

Explaining her technique, she says, "I sort of stimulated my lip to try and get some blood flow back there, to get some circulation." However, she humorously adds, "Everybody looked at me like I had three heads." Aware of the potential risks, she advises caution, "You can overdo this, you can push too hard. It’s meant to be a gentle thing you don’t do longer than 30 seconds." Hathaway reassures viewers, "Don’t stab yourself. If you’ve drawn blood you’ve gone too far. It’s not a vampire LipTok. It's just a little something to wake your upper lip up."