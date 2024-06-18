Anne Hathaway Reveals Her Surprising Lip-Plumping Hack. Watch Her TikTok Tutorial!

Hollywood star Anne Hathaway isn't holding back her beauty secrets anymore. The actress, known for her roles in blockbusters like The Devil Wears Prada and Interstellar, took to TikTok to share her go-to trick for achieving luscious, plump lips before facing the camera.
Hathaway, 41, dubbed her latest tutorial on the platform as "LipTok," a playful twist reflecting her Oscar-winning status and newfound beauty influencer role. The video, which dropped on June 17, opens with Hathaway preparing for a photoshoot for skincare giant Shiseido, where she's recently been appointed as a celebrity ambassador.
Caught mid-glam session with celebrity stylist Adir Abergel, Hathaway candidly admits, "I’ve been sat in a chair for a while, we get on set and I took a look at the monitor and I thought my upper lip looked just a little wilted." Not one to settle for less than perfect, Hathaway then demonstrates her unconventional remedy: a gentle tap on her lips with a hairpin.
Explaining her technique, she says, "I sort of stimulated my lip to try and get some blood flow back there, to get some circulation." However, she humorously adds, "Everybody looked at me like I had three heads." Aware of the potential risks, she advises caution, "You can overdo this, you can push too hard. It’s meant to be a gentle thing you don’t do longer than 30 seconds." Hathaway reassures viewers, "Don’t stab yourself. If you’ve drawn blood you’ve gone too far. It’s not a vampire LipTok. It's just a little something to wake your upper lip up."
Anne Hathaway's foray into beauty tips on TikTok comes amidst her rising influence in the fashion world.
Her recent appearances in high-profile campaigns for Versace and Bulgari have solidified her as a fashion icon. Notably, her choice of attire at Bulgari’s glam High Jewellery event in Rome, a custom white Gap by Zac Posen shirtdress accessorised with Bulgari jewellery, sparked such a frenzy that Gap released a similar version, which promptly sold out within hours.