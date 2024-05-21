United States

Anne Hathaway Wows In Custom GAP Dress At Bulgari Event. Fans Left Amazed!

Anne Hathaway made a stunning fashion statement at a Bulgari event in Rome on May 20, wearing a custom Gap shirt-dress designed by Zac Posen.

Anne Hathaway, famed for her role in The Devil Wears Prada, has surprised fans by swapping out the luxurious Chanel boots from the iconic 2006 film for a stylish Gap shirt dress. The star showcased this jaw-dropping look at a Bulgari event in Rome on May 20, making a bold fashion statement.

The white-hot, cinched gown was custom-made by Zac Posen, the creative director of Gap. The dress is made of 100% organically grown cotton and is a reimagining of Gap’s classic white shirt, according to the brand. It’s a modern look inspired by the iconic Audrey Hepburn film, Roman Holiday.

Hathaway's dress featured wide collars that doubled as straps and dramatically draped off her shoulders. The shirt dress was unbuttoned at the top and bottom, creating a sexy silhouette with a plunging neckline and ultra-thigh-high slit. To avoid any wardrobe malfunctions, Hathaway wore a semi-sheer corset and pleated shorts underneath, both also custom-made by Gap.

Completing her look, the 41-year-old actress wore white pointed-toe pumps and accessorised with flashy Bulgari jewellery.

InStyle reports that Gap plans to release a similar style for fans to purchase soon, inspired by Hathaway's bespoke outfit. This collaboration marks another instance of Hathaway pushing fashion boundaries and bringing a fantasy element to every red carpet she graces.

Erin Walsh, Hathaway's stylist, told E! News in May 2023, "What's more stylish than a woman who is embodying her ultimate essence and dressing the part? Anne is beautiful inside and out." Walsh explained that fans connect with Hathaway because her clothing choices reflect her inner self.

"People are searching for more in the people they look up to," Walsh added. "It's a visceral thing—everyone wants to feel like they're enough, like they're beautiful like they have a purpose and have substance. It's very inspiring to see someone actually glowing. It resonates because people want to feel it themselves."

