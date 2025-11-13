Global Girl Group KATSEYE Reveals Receiving Thousands Of 'Death Threats': It's Heavy And Jarring

Global girl group Katseye shared that the band received multiple online death threats and hate.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
KATSEYE
KATSEYE on death threats Photo: X/KATSEYE
  • KATSEYE opened up about about the death threats they've received

  • They also spoke about the online hate which is targeted not only towards them but also to their families and friends

  • The six-piece band was nominated for Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 2026 Grammy Awards

KATSEYE—the global girl group—consists of Sophia Laforteza, Manon Bannerman, Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel and Yoonchae Jeung. They recently earned nominations for Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their chartbuster Gabriela for the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Amid this good news, KATSEYE, in an interview, opened up about the thousands of "death threats" the band receives.

KATSEYE on receiving death threats

In a recent interview with the BBC, the girl band opened up about the "death threats" and how they navigate the challenges.

Laforteza, 22, said, "No human is supposed to receive that much feedback on something that they've created, and so we're learning to do what we want, work as hard as we can, know that we just did something we love and try to stay off of that and not have that be our validation or the reason why we do what we do."

Raj, 20, added that online comments can get "really heavy."

She said that with the passing of time, "the stakes just get higher and higher and pressure from 360 all sides becomes more heavy and intense." "I try to tell myself sometimes, and I'm like, 'it doesn't matter and what people say doesn't matter,' but we're humans," she added.

"And if 1,000 people are, like, sending you death threats, it's, like, jarring. Even if it's not gonna happen, and it doesn't mean anything, it's heavy, and it's jarring," Raj said further.

Laforteza, Raj and Bannerman, also revealed that online hate is not only targeted towards them but also to their families and friends.

"It's something that we know we signed up for, being so public and just being out there for people...they know so much about us," added Laforteza.

She also said that it's a part of their job and fame and it doesn't change the fact that "we are human and we can have that."

She also said that a lot of people "don't see celebrities that way."

Raj said that it has been "the most valuable, beautiful gift" that the fellow bandmates understand what each other is going through.

KATSEYE will kick-start their Beautiful Chaos tour on November 15 in Minneapolis.

