National

Constitution Day 2024: Celebrations And Criticisms – Who Said What

From the President and Prime Minister to the Chief Justice of India, leaders across the political spectrum greeted the nation on Constitution Day. However, several opposition leaders criticised the BJP-led government, accusing it of undermining constitutional values.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and LoP Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and LoP Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha. | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Constitution Day of India, also known as Samvidhan Divas, is observed annually on November 26. The adoption of the world's longest written constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949 followed 167 days of debates, involving 274 members and spanning 36 lakh words. The Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950, establishing India as a sovereign, democratic republic.

The government has planned a yearlong celebration to commemorate the anniversary of the Constitution's adoption, which began with President Droupadi Murmu's address to a joint sitting of parliamentarians today.

Also Read | Constitution Day: A Decade In The Battlefield Of Ideas

From the President and Prime Minister to the Chief Justice of India, leaders across the political spectrum greeted the nation on Constitution Day. However, several opposition leaders criticised the BJP-led government, accusing it of undermining constitutional values and engaging in "political duplicity."

Here are some reactions from key leaders:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution. “Happy Constitution Day to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution,” Modi posted on X.

President Droupadi Murmu

“The Indian Constitution is a living and progressive document through which we have achieved the goals of social justice and inclusive development,” President Droupadi Murmu said on Tuesday. Addressing an event to begin the year-long celebrations of the anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, Murmu recalled the contribution of the 15 women members of the Constituent Assembly in framing the document.

"...75 years ago, on this very day, in this very Central Hall of the ‘Samvidhan Sadan’, the Constituent Assembly accomplished the huge task of framing the Constitution for a newly independent country," Murmu said. She also released the Maithili and Sanskrit versions of the Constitution on the occasion.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge urged citizens to protect the ethos of the Constitution and said the struggle to defend India's inherent philosophy must be reinvigorated in the 75th year of its adoption.

Kharge recalled several eminent personalities who were not only revered national icons but also inspiring figures who became the torchbearers of hope for generations, including Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Babasaheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, K.M. Munshi, Sarojini Naidu, Alladi Krishnaswamy Ayyar, Rajkumari Amrit Kaur, and others.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah greeted people on Constitution Day and said the strength of democracy in a huge country like India is its Constitution, which gives the mantra of national unity and integrity. Shah said the Constitution is not just a book to be displayed on stage, but it is the key to make the highest contribution to public life by internalising it with full devotion.

Chief Justice Of India Sanjiv Khanna

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on Tuesday said India has emerged as a vibrant democracy and a geopolitical leader, thanks to its Constitution. "India has had a transformative journey from a nation, which under the aftermath and horrors of partition saw widespread illiteracy, poverty, and lack of robust democratic systems, to one which is now a self-assured leader," CJI Khanna said.

"But at the back of it is the Constitution of India, which has helped this transformation. It is today a way of life that has to be lived up to," he added while speaking at the Constitution Day function organized by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) at the apex court.

null - null
The Little Red Book – Winner In 2024 Elections

BY Chinki Sinha

Leader Of Opposition Rahul Gandhi

Addressing the 'Samvidhan Rakshak Abhiyaan', Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi referred to the function held on Constitution Day in Parliament and said that it is his guarantee that "Modi has not read" the Constitution.

"If PM Modi had read this book, he would not do what he does daily," Gandhi said, displaying a copy of the Constitution of India. Gandhi added that the country's entire system is pitted against Dalits, Adivasis, and backward class people. He said a wall obstructs the path of Dalits, Adivasis, and OBCs, and Modi and the RSS are strengthening that wall by "adding cement to it".

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said Constitution day celebration at a time when people lost their lives in Sambhal is not right and alleged that leaders of Opposition are not being allowed to visit the violence-hit area in Uttar Pradesh.

He took to social media to hit out at the BJP for allegedly undermining constitutional values and engaging in political duplicity.

In a post on X in Hindi, he wrote that the biggest celebration is to respect the Constitution and follow the path shown by it.

"On one hand, BJP wants to do as it pleases by ignoring the Constitution, and on the other hand, it wants to show off. This political duplicity of BJP is dangerous for the country and its citizens," Yadav said in his post.

Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid | - X.com
Sambhal And Beyond: Growing Mosque Vs Temple Disputes Across India

BY Outlook Web Desk

Former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti

Former J&K Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said it was "disheartening" that the country's largest minority was facing "unprecedented threats" as it celebrated Constitution Day.

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) supremo referred to the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, where four people died during protests against a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque.

"This trend of searching for temples under mosques continues despite a clear Supreme Court ruling that the status quo on all religious places, as they existed in 1947, should be maintained," Mehbooba added. The PDP chief also said the "erosion of constitutional values and the rule of law is extremely concerning."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI Live Score: Saim Ayub’s Maiden Century Seals PAK’s 10-Wicket Win Over ZIM
  2. IND Vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir To Fly Back Home Due To 'Personal Reasons' - Report
  3. IPL Auction: Full Squads And Probable 11s For All 10 Teams Ahead Of The 2025 Season
  4. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Five Talking Points From India's Historic Perth Triumph
  5. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Who Is Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Rajasthan Royals' 13-Year-Old Buy?
Football News
  1. Leganes 0-3 Real Madrid, La Liga: Mbappe And Bellingham Score As Blancos Close On Barcelona
  2. Arne Slot Relishing Liverpool's Real Madrid, Man City Double-header
  3. Ipswich 1-1 Manchester United: Ruben Amorim Believes His Side Was Guilty Of Overthinking
  4. Premier League: Roy Keane Doubts Manchester United Will Crack Top Four Under Ruben Amorim This Season
  5. Xabier Alonso Criticizes Slow Start Despite Bayer Leverkusen's 5-2 Comeback Victory
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Jannik Sinner Feels Italy 'Handled Pressure Really Well' To Retain Trophy
  2. Davis Cup Finals: Sinner, ITA Win Back-To-Back Titles
  3. Jannik Sinner Guides Italy To Back-to-back Davis Cup Triumphs
  4. Netherlands Vs Italy Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs ITA Final On TV And Online
  5. Davis Cup 2024: Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini Send Defending Champions Italy Into The Final
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Indian Colts In Action On TV And Online
  2. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  3. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  4. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra New CM LIVE: Eknath Shinde Resigns, To Act As Caretaker Chief Minister
  2. Constitution Day 2024: Celebrations And Criticisms – Who Said What
  3. PAN 2.0 Project: Cards To Get Clubbed, Single Digital Portal, QR Codes To Be Used | All You Need To Know
  4. 16 Years Of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack; Tributes Pour In
  5. 'Was Preparing Food For Him When The Devastating News Arrived,' Mother Of Sambhal’s Youngest Victim
Entertainment News
  1. International Emmys 2024: The Night Manager Loses Best Drama Series; Check Out Full Winners List Here
  2. Nayanthara, Dhanush And The Dirty Picture Of Indian Film Industries
  3. Loved Zombieverse 2? Here Are 5 Top Korean Zombie Shows And Films You Shouldn't Miss
  4. Ranbir Kapoor Announces Raj Kapoor Film Festival At IFFI 2024
  5. Pushpa 2 Song Kissik Released With Allu Arjun And Sreeleela On The Dance Floor
US News
  1. Trump To Impose Tariffs On Imports From Canada, Mexico, China In First Actions After Assuming Office
  2. Behind Donald Trump's Win, The Misplaced Optimism Of The White Liberal
  3. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  4. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  5. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
World News
  1. Pakistan: 6 Security Personnel Killed In Protests By Imran Khan's Party; Shoot At Sight Orders Issued
  2. What Is Russia's Role In Sudan’s Civil War As It Vetoes Ceasefire Resolution?
  3. Photos: Global Protests Mark International Day For The Elimination Of Violence Against Women
  4. Trump To Impose Tariffs On Imports From Canada, Mexico, China In First Actions After Assuming Office
  5. In Sri Lanka, A Landslide Win For The Centre-Left
Latest Stories
  1. In Sri Lanka, A Landslide Win For The Centre-Left
  2. NZ Vs ENG: New Zealand-England Test Series Named After Former Legends, To Be Called As Crowe-Thorpe Trophy
  3. Horoscope For November 26, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. High Octane Maharashtra CM Race: Will It Be Shinde Or Fadnavis?
  5. IND Vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir To Fly Back Home Due To 'Personal Reasons' - Report
  6. Diego Maradona: Napoli, Fans Pay Tribute On His 4th Death Anniversary
  7. D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren Live FIDE Stream, World Chess Championship 2024: Watch Every Move In Game 2
  8. International Emmys 2024: The Night Manager Loses Best Drama Series; Check Out Full Winners List Here