Sambhal Violence: Death Toll Reaches 4; District Admin Bars Entry Of Outsiders Till Nov 30 | Latest

Violence broke out in the district on Sunday as protesters opposing the survey of the Jama Masjid clashed with security personnel when a large group of people gathered near the mosque and started shouting slogans as the survey team began its work.

Sambhal violence
Violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh during protests against mosque survey. Photo: PTI
With death of another person, the toll of people killed in Sunday's violent clashes between protestor and police has reached four in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district.

Meanwhile uneasy peace prevailed in the troubled area on Monday morning after the district administration imposed prohibitory orders barring entry of outsiders till November 30 following violent protests over a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque.

The four men were killed and several others, including security and administration personnel, injured during the clashes.

The protesters torched vehicles and pelted the police with stones while the security personnel used tear gas and batons to disperse the mob.

The mosque, which is a "protected monument'' notified in 1920, "declared as Monument of National importance and figures on the website of ASI, Agra circle Moradabad division" .

However eight pleas pending in the court claim that , the mosque is actually the "centuries-old Shri Hari Har Temple dedicated to Lord Kalki''. It says the temple was demolished in 1562 and converted into a mosque.The pleas say it was `forcibly and unlawfully” occupied by the Jama Masjid Committee.

According to the Indian Express, the petition says that “Sambhal is a historical city and holds unique significance deeply rooted in Hindu Shastras, according to which it is sacred site where an incarnation of Lord Vishnu known as Kalki manifest in the future, a Divine figure yet to make an appearance”.

The survey was ordered by a local court on Tuesday (November 19).

According to reports, the petition was filed on Tuesday afternoon, and within hours, the judge appointed an advocate commissioner and directed him to carry out an initial survey at the mosque, which was done the same day. The court also directed that a report of the survey be filed before it by November 29.

  • UP Police told the reporters that an FIR has been registered against SP MP Zia-ur-Rahman Barq, SP MLA's son in connection with Sambhal violence. So far, seven FIRs have been lodged and a total of 25 people have been arrested in connection with the violence.

  • Moradabad DIG Muniraj G spoke to PTI on Monday morning saying, "The situation in Sambhal is peaceful now. People have started going back to their work. We conducted a morning patrol and observed peace in all areas; there are no issues. I appeal to everyone to remain peaceful. An investigation is underway into yesterday's incident... Three people have been confirmed dead, and one person died today during treatment. As of now, we have information of four casualties."

  • Deputy Inspector General of Police (Moradabad) Muniraj told reporters on Monday that the three men who died in Sunday's violence were identified as Naeem, Bilal and Nauman and had been buried. All three were aged about 25. The details about the fourth deceased person is yet to be known.

  • The officer added that those involved in the violence were being identified on the basis of available videos and action would be taken against them. "Right now, we are engaged in maintaining peace and the situation is under control," he added.

  • Divisional Commissioner (Moradabad) Aunjaneya Kumar Singh alleged that the shots were fired by miscreants and the PRO of the superintendent of police suffered a gunshot to the leg, pellets hit the circle officer and 15 to 20 security personnel were injured in the violence.

  • District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya said that prohibitory orders barring the entry of outsiders till November 30 was issued under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and elaborated, "No outsiders, other social organisations or public representatives will enter the district border without the permission of the competent officer," which came into force with immediate effect.

  • Violation of the order will be punishable under Section 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the BNS.

  • Twenty-one people, including two women, have been detained and a probe has been launched and those accused in the violence would be booked under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), reported PTI.

  • Internet services were soon suspended in Sambhal tehsil for 24 hours and the district administration declared a holiday in all schools for Monday.

  • Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday accused the Yogi Adityanath government of creating divisions while sitting in power and urged the Supreme Court to take cognisance of the matter and deliver justice. In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "The attitude of the state government regarding the sudden dispute in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, is very unfortunate. The way the administration acted in haste in such a sensitive matter without listening to the other side, without taking both the parties into confidence, shows that the government itself spoiled the atmosphere there."

  • Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also accused BJP of using their power to create a rift between Hindus and Muslims. The administration, without listening to all the parties, insensitively took action that vitiated the atmosphere further and led to the deaths of people, for which the BJP government is directly responsible, he charged.

  • Tension had been brewing in Sambhal since November 19 when the Jama Masjid was first surveyed on the court's orders following a petition claiming that a Harihar temple had stood at the site.

  • District officials said the survey could not be completed on Tuesday and was planned for Sunday to avoid interference with afternoon prayers.

  • Supreme Court lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain, who is a petitioner in the case, had earlier said the Court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) ordered the constitution of an "advocate commission" to survey the mosque. The court has said a report should be filed after conducting a videography and photography survey through the commission, he had said. On Sunday, Jain urged the Archaeological Survey of India to take control of the "temple".

  • Gopal Sharma, a local lawyer for the Hindu side, had earlier claimed the temple that once stood at the site was demolished by Mughal emperor Babur in 1529.

