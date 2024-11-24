Three Killed In Clashes Over Sambhal Mosque Survey—What’s The Dispute?

Three people were killed during clashes between protesters and security personnel in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday. The violence erupted as protesters opposed a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque and pelted stones at the police, who responded with tear gas and batons to disperse the crowd.
The individuals who died in the clashes were identified as Naeem, a resident of the Kot Kurvi locality; Bilal, from Sarai Tareen; and Numan, a resident of Hayat Nagar in Sambhal. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, according to reports.
The unrest began in the morning when a large group gathered near the Shahi Jama Masjid, chanting slogans as the survey team initiated their work. Authorities have detained ten individuals, and an investigation has been launched.
Tensions in Sambhal had been rising over the past few days, following a survey conducted last Tuesday on the mosque. The survey was ordered by a local court based on a petition claiming that a Harihar temple once stood at the site.
Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP, along with the government and administration, of orchestrating the violence in Sambhal to "divert attention from electoral malpractice." Speaking at a press conference in Lucknow, Yadav claimed that the timing of the mosque survey was deliberately planned to disrupt discussions about election issues.
"A serious incident occurred in Sambhal. A survey team was deliberately sent in the morning to create chaos and distract from debates on election matters," he said. Yadav added that the other side was not given a fair opportunity to present its case, alleging the move was intended to provoke emotions and shift focus away from concerns of election rigging.
Who Filed The Case?
The case was filed by a total of eight petitioners in the Sambhal court, including advocate Hari Shankar Jain. Supreme Court lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain, as quoted by news agency PTI, stated last Tuesday that the Central and Uttar Pradesh governments, the mosque committee, and the district magistrate of Sambhal have been made parties in the petition concerning the mosque.
Vishnu Shankar Jain and his father, Hari Shankar Jain, have represented the Hindu side in several cases involving places of worship, including the Gyanvapi Mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute.
What Does The Petition Say?
The petition claims that a centuries-old Shri Hari Har Temple, dedicated to Kalki, exists in the heart of Sambhal and is being "forcibly and unlawfully" used by the Jama Masjid Committee. It states that Sambhal is a historical city with deep roots in Hindu scriptures, which regard it as a sacred site where Kalki, an incarnation of Hindu god Vishnu, is prophesied to appear in the future.
Gopal Sharma, a local lawyer representing the Hindu side, told PTI on Friday that his petition cited historical texts like Baburnama and Ain-e-Akbari to support the claim that a Harihar temple originally stood at the site where the Jama Masjid now stands. He also said that the temple was demolished by Babur in 1529.
However, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq has opposed the claims. He stated that the Jama Masjid in Sambhal is both historical and very old, referencing the Supreme Court’s 1991 ruling, which mandates that all religious places should remain as they were in 1947.
The next hearing for the case is scheduled for January 29.