Three Killed In Clashes Over Sambhal Mosque Survey—What’s The Dispute?

What Does The Petition Say?

The petition claims that a centuries-old Shri Hari Har Temple, dedicated to Kalki, exists in the heart of Sambhal and is being "forcibly and unlawfully" used by the Jama Masjid Committee. It states that Sambhal is a historical city with deep roots in Hindu scriptures, which regard it as a sacred site where Kalki, an incarnation of Hindu god Vishnu, is prophesied to appear in the future.