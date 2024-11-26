Constitution Day: A Decade In The Battlefield Of Ideas

Ironically, the period during which the Modi government has been in power has seen more cases before Constitution Benches of the Indian Supreme Court than any other before it. One of the first challenges from the government was introducing the NJAC and pushing for the removal of the Supreme Court collegium, which the apex court bench struck down as unconstitutional. The government has also won many of the cases; legal experts often cite the Supreme Court’s silence on the legality of the 2019 abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir as an example. Outlook had examined in detail what a Kashmir Without 370 would look like in its August 19, 2019 issue. Prem Shankar Jha had written about the Hindutva-RSS agenda behind the abrogation and Yashwant Sinha had called out the move as further widening the divide in India.