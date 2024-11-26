National Constitution Day: Honoring India’s Founding Document And The Roles Of Leadership And Judiciary

A milestone in this journey is the Kesavananda Bharati v. State of Kerala (1973) case, where the Supreme Court laid down the Basic Structure Doctrine. This landmark judgment held that while Parliament has the power to amend the Constitution, it cannot alter its “basic structure,” which includes fundamental rights, secularism, federalism, and judicial independence. This doctrine has acted as a guardian against arbitrary constitutional amendments, preserving the foundational ethos of Indian democracy.