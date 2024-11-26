National Constitution Day: Honoring India’s Founding Document And The Roles Of Leadership And Judiciary

National Constitution Day, observed annually on November 26, commemorates the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1949. It is a day to celebrate the core values enshrined in the Constitution—justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity—and to reflect on its evolving significance in Indian democracy.
India’s Constitution, the world’s longest written constitution, represents the aspirations of a nation striving for unity and progress amidst diversity. Over the years, its strength has been fortified by the combined efforts of the executive, led by visionary leaders, and the judiciary, which ensures its enduring sanctity.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Role in Strengthening the Constitution
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently emphasized the importance of upholding constitutional values while steering India’s progress. His government has introduced reforms aimed at making governance transparent, accountable, and inclusive. Initiatives like Digital India, Make in India, and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan are rooted in the constitutional principles of promoting equality and empowering citizens.
Modi has also highlighted the need to deepen citizens’ engagement with the Constitution. Under his leadership, the government has actively observed Constitution Day since 2015, promoting awareness about its provisions. In his speeches, Modi often reiterates that every citizen and public servant must align their actions with constitutional principles, ensuring justice and welfare for all.
Moreover, significant legislative reforms, including the abrogation of Article 370, were positioned as efforts to uphold the Constitution’s integrationist vision. While these moves have sparked debates, they do not underscore the government’s commitment to implementing its interpretation of constitutional mandates for national unity and development.
Judiciary’s Role in Strengthening the Constitution
The Indian judiciary has played a pivotal role in safeguarding the Constitution and ensuring its relevance in changing times. Through landmark judgments, the judiciary has upheld the Constitution’s supremacy, interpreting its provisions to expand fundamental rights and maintain checks and balances.
A milestone in this journey is the Kesavananda Bharati v. State of Kerala (1973) case, where the Supreme Court laid down the Basic Structure Doctrine. This landmark judgment held that while Parliament has the power to amend the Constitution, it cannot alter its “basic structure,” which includes fundamental rights, secularism, federalism, and judicial independence. This doctrine has acted as a guardian against arbitrary constitutional amendments, preserving the foundational ethos of Indian democracy.
Kesavananda Bharati Case: A Guardian of Constitutional Integrity
The Kesavananda Bharati judgment emerged as a bulwark for protecting the Constitution from excessive executive or legislative interference. The court’s decision recognized that the Constitution is not merely a legal document but a living framework that embodies the aspirations of the people.
The judgment has since been cited in numerous cases, reinforcing that the fundamental rights of citizens cannot be diluted. It serves as a reminder that the judiciary is the ultimate sentinel of constitutional morality and justice.
A Collaborative Effort
The Constitution’s resilience lies in the synergy between its pillars—legislature, executive, and judiciary. While leaders like Prime Minister Modi strengthen governance structures and promote constitutional awareness, the judiciary ensures that governance aligns with constitutional principles. Together, they uphold the vision of the Constitution, ensuring that it adapts to contemporary challenges without compromising its core ideals.
National Constitution Day is a time to reaffirm our commitment to the ideals enshrined in the Constitution. Leaders like Prime Minister Modi and landmark judgments like Kesavananda Bharati exemplify the ongoing efforts to safeguard its sanctity. As citizens, our active participation in democracy and adherence to constitutional values is equally vital in ensuring that this living document continues to guide India toward justice, liberty, and equality for all.
The writer is an Advocate Practising at Patna High court (Mr. Arpit Anand )
