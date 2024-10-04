Other Sports

ITTF - Asian Table Tennis Championships Live Streaming: Schedule, Timings, Venue - All You Need To Know

Here's all you need to know regarding the live streaming, telecast, schedule, venue for ITTF - Asian Table Tennis Championships 2024

Manika Batra plays a shot during the womens singles round of 32 match. PTI Photo
India's Manika Batra will be a part of the contingent at the Championships. PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary
The Kazakh capital of Astana will be readying to host the ITTF-Asian Table Tennis Championships for the first time, starting from October 6-13. The tournament will see around 210 athletes come to the city from 26 countries and fight for the numero uno title. (More Table Tennis News)

There are some big names that will vie for the title that includes Olympic men’s mixed doubles gold medalist, and four-time world champion Wang Chuqin of China, Miwa Harimoto and Miu Hirano from Japan, Sun Yingsha of China, Mima Ita of Japan as well as Tomokazu Harimoto of Japan.

As far as India's participation is concerned, Sharath Kamal and star female player Manika Batra are named in the squad that will go for the 27th Asian Table Tennis Championships, scheduled to be held in Astana, from October 7 to 13.

Sharath, the 42-year-old who recently featured in his fifth and last Olympics, is the captain of the men’s team comprising Manav Thakkar, Harmeet Desai, G Sathiyan and Manush Shah.

Manika will lead the women’s team which also has Sreeja Akula, Ayhika Mukherjee, Diya Chitale and Sutirtha Mukherjee.

Achanta Sharath Kamal in action during his first-round loss at Paris Olympic Games 2024. - AP
Sharath Kamal Sets Sights On Administrative Role, Outlines Future Plans

BY PTI

As a crucial qualification event for the World Table Tennis Championships and the Asian Games, the Asian Championships hold significant importance for the Indian team.

Squad

Men’s Team: A. Sharath Kamal (captain), Manav Thakkar, Harmeet Desai, G. Sathiyan, Manush Shah; Reserve Players: SFR Snehit and Jeet Chandra.

Women’s Team: Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra (captain), Ayhika Mukherjee, Diya Chitale, Sutirtha Mukherjee; Reserve Players: Yashaswini Ghorpade and Poymantee Baisya.

Schedule:

ITTF-Asian-Table-Tennis-Championships-2024
Schedule Photo: ITF
ITTF - Asian Table Tennis Championships 2024: Live Streaming Details

When Is ITTF - Asian Table Tennis Championships 2024 Tournament starting?

The ITTF - Asian Table Tennis Championships 2024 tournament kicks-off on October 7 and will conclude on October 14 in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Where to watch ITTF - Asian Table Tennis Championships 2024 Tournament in India?

There is no update of ITTF - Asian Table Tennis Championships 2024 telecast and streaming as of yet. Watch this space for more.

