ITTF - Asian Table Tennis Championships Live Streaming: Schedule, Timings, Venue - All You Need To Know

The Kazakh capital of Astana will be readying to host the ITTF-Asian Table Tennis Championships for the first time, starting from October 6-13. The tournament will see around 210 athletes come to the city from 26 countries and fight for the numero uno title. (More Table Tennis News)
There are some big names that will vie for the title that includes Olympic men’s mixed doubles gold medalist, and four-time world champion Wang Chuqin of China, Miwa Harimoto and Miu Hirano from Japan, Sun Yingsha of China, Mima Ita of Japan as well as Tomokazu Harimoto of Japan.
As far as India's participation is concerned, Sharath Kamal and star female player Manika Batra are named in the squad that will go for the 27th Asian Table Tennis Championships, scheduled to be held in Astana, from October 7 to 13.
Sharath, the 42-year-old who recently featured in his fifth and last Olympics, is the captain of the men’s team comprising Manav Thakkar, Harmeet Desai, G Sathiyan and Manush Shah.
Manika will lead the women’s team which also has Sreeja Akula, Ayhika Mukherjee, Diya Chitale and Sutirtha Mukherjee.
As a crucial qualification event for the World Table Tennis Championships and the Asian Games, the Asian Championships hold significant importance for the Indian team.
Squad
Men’s Team: A. Sharath Kamal (captain), Manav Thakkar, Harmeet Desai, G. Sathiyan, Manush Shah; Reserve Players: SFR Snehit and Jeet Chandra.
Women’s Team: Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra (captain), Ayhika Mukherjee, Diya Chitale, Sutirtha Mukherjee; Reserve Players: Yashaswini Ghorpade and Poymantee Baisya.
Schedule:
