Other Sports

ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2024: Preview, Teams, Schedule, Format Live Streaming Details

On Friday, the world table tennis body revealed the teams that will participate in the tournament. Check below everything that you need to know about the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2024.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
2024 Paris Summer Olympics_Table Tennis_Manika Batra_
Manika Batra plays a shot. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
info_icon

The second edition of the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup for the Guoliang-Sörling Trophy will take place in December 2024. (More Sports News)

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) held the first Mixed Team World Cup in December 2023 and China emerged as the inaugural champions.

On Friday the world table tennis body revealed the teams that will participate in the tournament. Check below everything that you need to know about the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2024.

ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2024 teams

16 teams will participate in the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2024. These 16 teams are: India, China, Australia, Canada, Chinese Taipei, Egypt, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Poland, Romania, Singapore, Sweden and the United States of America (USA).

India's Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee had bagged the women's doubles TT bronze at the Asian Games last year. - File
Asian Table Tennis Championships Wrap: India End With Three Medals

BY PTI

ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2024 format

The tournament will have a three-stage format, with Stage 1 consisting of 16 teams divided into four groups of four.

The highest-ranked sides have been placed in different groups, whereas the remaining teams have been drawn two at a time in seeding order after a snake system. Every group will be competing in a complete round-robin format.

As for Stage 2, the top two sides from every Stage 1 group will advance and form a single eight-team group, competing in another round-robin format.

However, there will be a strategic variation, as the sides that have already faced each other in Stage 1 won’t clash in this round, while their previous results will get carried forward.

In Stage 3, the top four teams after Stage 2’s standings will make it to the knockout phase featuring the semi-finals along with the placement matches.

Archana Kamath. - X/ulttabletennis
Archana Kamath Says Move To Quit TT Not Related To Financial Returns; Reveals Real Reason

BY PTI

The semi-finals will be decided via ranking, with the first-placed team facing the fourth-placed side, while the second goes against the third. Each team’s journey terminates with either the final or the bronze medal contest.

For the order of play, it will be -- Mixed doubles, Women’s singles (player not playing mixed doubles), Men’s singles (player not playing mixed doubles), Women’s doubles vs Women’s doubles or Men’s doubles vs Men’s doubles and Men’s doubles vs Men’s doubles or Women’s doubles vs Women’s doubles.

All individual fixtures will be played in the best-of-three games format, while the team matches end when a side emerges victorious in eight clashes.

ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2024 schedule

The ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2024 will be held in Chengdu, China from December 1-8.

ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2024 live streaming

The streaming and telecast details of the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2024 are not yet out.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL Mega Auction: Expect Big, Fat Bidding Wars For Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer
  2. ICC Champions Trophy: Quick Visas To Indian Fans If They Travel To Pakistan, PCB Assures
  3. Nepal Premier League Live Streaming: Teams, Schedule, Format, Squads, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  4. Hong Kong Sixes 2024, Day 2 Preview: Schedule, Fixtures, Live Streaming — All You Need To Know
  5. Jofra Archer Targets Test Return As Body Is 'In Good Shape' On England's Tour Of West Indies
Football News
  1. Columbus Crew v New York Red Bulls, MLS Play-offs: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  2. Rene Meulensteen Raises Concerns Over Ruben Amorim's Manchester United Appointment
  3. Man United Vs Chelsea, EPL Preview: What To Expect, Players To Watch - All You Need To Know
  4. Meet Ruben Amorim: Manchester United's New Head Coach
  5. East Bengal FC Vs Nejmeh SC Highlights, AFC Challenge League: EBFC Into Quarter-finals With 3-2 Win
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Quarter-Final Stage On TV And Online
  2. Ugo Humbert Vs Carlos Alcaraz: World No. 2 Falls To 15th Seed In Paris Masters Upset
  3. Humbert Vs Alcaraz: World No. 2 Admits He Was 'Not Up To Level' After Loss To Lower-Ranked Opponent
  4. ATP Paris Masters 2024 Round Of 16 Live Streaming: Fixtures, When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. Tennis Event Canceled In Mexico After Underage Players, Coach Fall Victim To 'Virtual' Kidnapping
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Militants Shoot At 2 Non-locals In Jammu Kashmir's Budgam
  2. Row Erupts Over Uddhav-led Shiv Sena Leader’s Sexist Jibe At Shaina NC
  3. Deep Dive | Episode 21 | 40 Years of Anti-Sikh Riots
  4. Day In Pics: November 01, 2024
  5. Delhi’s AQI Remains ‘Poor’ After Diwali Bash
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. How Immigrants Who Just Became US Citizens Plan To Vote In 2024 Election
  2. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
  3. US Elections 2024: Will Foreign Conflicts Define America's Future?
  4. Is Bezos' Veto Of WaPo's Harris Endorsement 'Anticipatory Obedience'?
  5. US Elections: Indian-Americans Extend Support For Democratic Candidate Kamala Harris
World News
  1. Middle East: Israel’s Overnight Airstrikes On Lebanon Escalate Tensions In Region | Details
  2. 5 School Children Among 7 Killed In Blast In Southwest Pakistan
  3. This Word Is Named As 'Word Of The Year' By Collins Dictionary
  4. Donald Trump Condemns Attack On Hindus In Bangladesh As He Wishes Diwali; Mentions 'Good Friend' Modi
  5. How Immigrants Who Just Became US Citizens Plan To Vote In 2024 Election
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, November 1, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know
  3. Annakut 2024: Bhog, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance
  4. Aries November 2024 Horoscope: Explore Your Monthly Astrological Forecast
  5. Taurus November 2024 Horoscope: Find Out Your Monthly Horoscope
  6. Gemini November 2024 Horoscope: Check Out Your Monthly Astrological Prediction
  7. Bhai Dooj 2024: Exploring Rituals and Traditions Across India
  8. Bhai Dooj 2024: Date, History And Significance Of The Festival