ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2024: Preview, Teams, Schedule, Format Live Streaming Details

The second edition of the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup for the Guoliang-Sörling Trophy will take place in December 2024. (More Sports News)
The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) held the first Mixed Team World Cup in December 2023 and China emerged as the inaugural champions.
On Friday the world table tennis body revealed the teams that will participate in the tournament. Check below everything that you need to know about the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2024.
ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2024 teams
16 teams will participate in the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2024. These 16 teams are: India, China, Australia, Canada, Chinese Taipei, Egypt, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Poland, Romania, Singapore, Sweden and the United States of America (USA).
ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2024 format
The tournament will have a three-stage format, with Stage 1 consisting of 16 teams divided into four groups of four.
The highest-ranked sides have been placed in different groups, whereas the remaining teams have been drawn two at a time in seeding order after a snake system. Every group will be competing in a complete round-robin format.
As for Stage 2, the top two sides from every Stage 1 group will advance and form a single eight-team group, competing in another round-robin format.
However, there will be a strategic variation, as the sides that have already faced each other in Stage 1 won’t clash in this round, while their previous results will get carried forward.
In Stage 3, the top four teams after Stage 2’s standings will make it to the knockout phase featuring the semi-finals along with the placement matches.
The semi-finals will be decided via ranking, with the first-placed team facing the fourth-placed side, while the second goes against the third. Each team’s journey terminates with either the final or the bronze medal contest.
For the order of play, it will be -- Mixed doubles, Women’s singles (player not playing mixed doubles), Men’s singles (player not playing mixed doubles), Women’s doubles vs Women’s doubles or Men’s doubles vs Men’s doubles and Men’s doubles vs Men’s doubles or Women’s doubles vs Women’s doubles.
All individual fixtures will be played in the best-of-three games format, while the team matches end when a side emerges victorious in eight clashes.
ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2024 schedule
The ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2024 will be held in Chengdu, China from December 1-8.
ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2024 live streaming
The streaming and telecast details of the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2024 are not yet out.