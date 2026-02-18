2026 Winter Olympics: Check Best Photos From Day 11 Events At Cortina

Day 11 of the 2026 Winter Olympics delivered high drama across multiple events. The USA men’s team pursuit, Casey Dawson, Emery Lehman, and Ethan Cepuran, chased gold but settled for silver, while the USA women’s team pursuit, Brittany Bowe, Mia Manganello, and Greta Myers, finished fourth after losses to Canada and Japan. Norway’s Tormod Frostad soared to freestyle skiing big air gold, scoring 195.5, and Germany dominated bobsleigh with gold for Johannes Lochner/Georg Fleischhauer, silver for Francesco Friedrich/Alexander Schüller, and bronze for Adam Ammour/Alexander Schaller. Finland’s Ilkka Herola claimed bronze in Nordic combined, and Norway’s men’s curling team faced Sweden in a tense round-robin clash.

Milan Cortina Olympics Speedskating
Team USA practices ahead of the semifinal of the women's team pursuit speedskating race at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Ben Curtis
Milan Cortina Olympics Biathlon
Spectators watch the men's 4x7.5-kilometer relay biathlon race at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Anterselva, Italy. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
Ilkka Herola Milan Cortina Olympics Nordic Combined
Ilkka Herola, of Finland, competes in the nordic combined individual Gundersen large hill/10km at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka
Milan Cortina Olympics Curling
Norway's Martin Sesaker, Bendik Ramsfjell, Gaute Nepstad in action during the men's curling round robin session against Sweden at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy/ | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
Milan Cortina Olympics Speedskating
Cracks in the ice are being repaired ahead of team pursuit speedskating races at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Milan Cortina Olympics Biathlon
An Italian athlete trains before the men's 4 x 7.5km biathlon relay as heavy snow falls at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Anterselva, Italy. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
Milan Cortina Olympics Freestyle Skiing Tormod Frostad
Norway's Tormod Frostad competes during the men's freestyle skiing big air finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Gregory Bull
Milan Cortina Olympics Bobsled
Germany's gold medalists Johannes Lochner, left, and Georg Fleischhauer celebrate at the finish after the two man bobsled competition at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
Milan Cortina Olympics Freestyle Skiing Emma Weiss
Germany's Emma Weiss practices before the women's freestyle skiing aerials qualifications at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Gregory Bull
Milan Cortina Olympics Ice Hockey
Switzerland players warm up for a men's ice hockey qualification playoff game between Switzerland and Italy at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
Milan Cortina Olympics Nordic Combined Benjamin Loomis
Benjamin Loomis, of the United States, left, and Jiri Konvalinka, of Czechia, compete in the nordic combined individual Gundersen large hill/10km at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka
Milan Cortina Olympics Bobsled Simona de Silvestro
Italy's Simona de Silvestro slides down the track during a two women bobsled training session at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
Milan Cortina Olympics Nordic Combined Julian Schmid
Julian Schmid, of Germany, from left, Ryota Yamamoto, of Japan, Niklas Malacinski, of the United States, and Marco Heinis, of France, approach the finish line in the nordic combined individual Gundersen large hill/10km at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Milan Cortina Olympics Speedskating
Team Italy with Michele Malfatti, left, Davide Ghiotto, center, and Andrea Giovannini, right, celebrate winning the gold medal in the final of the men's team pursuit speedskating race at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Ben Curtis
Milan Cortina Olympics Curling
Germany's Benjamin Kapp, Felix Messenzehl, and Johannes Scheuerl in action during the men's curling round robin session against Czechia, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Misper Apawu
Milan Cortina Olympics Figure Skating Zhang Ruiyang
Zhang Ruiyang of China competes during the women's short program figure skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Francisco Seco
Milan Cortina Olympics Speedskating
Team Canada with Isabelle Weidemann, center, Valerie Maltais, left, and Ivanie BLondin, right, celebrate winning the gold medal in the final of the women's team pursuit speedskating race at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo; AP/Ben Curtis
Milan Cortina Olympics Figure Skating Isabeau Levito
Isabeau Levito of the United States competes during the women's short program figure skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Francisco Seco
Milan Cortina Olympics Biathlon
Athletes compete in the men's 4x7.5-kilometer relay biathlon race at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Anterselva, Italy. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
Milan Cortina Olympics Nordic Combined Ryota Yamamoto
Ryota Yamamoto, of Japan, soars through the air during his competition round jump of the nordic combined individual Gundersen large hill/10km at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Predazzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Milan Cortina Olympics Bobsled Kaizhi Sun and Tai An
China's Kaizhi Sun and Tai An slide down the track during a two man bobsled run at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
Milan Cortina Olympics Biathlon
Spectators watch the men's 4x7.5-kilometer relay biathlon race at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Anterselva, Italy. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Milan Cortina Olympics Figure Skating Adeliia Petrosian
Adeliia Petrosian of Individual Neutral Athletes competes during the women's short program figure skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
