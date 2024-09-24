The Indian table tennis team is set to travel to China for the World Table Tennis Smash, taking place from September 26 to October 6. Their trip, however, is not just about the tournament; it's also a training opportunity for the upcoming table tennis event in which Indian players will participate. (More Table Tennis News)
In their last outing at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Smash in Beijing, the Indian contingent faced early exits, with only Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal advancing to the first day of the main draw. The rest had to return home even before the opening rounds.
This time, with the Asian Championships approaching in Kazakhstan set to begin on October 6, the Table Tennis Federation of India and chief national coach Massimo Costantini have devised a more effective strategy to minimize team fatigue. They have decided to conduct a national training camp in China during the WTT Smash event.
By holding the training camp in China, Indian paddlers can avoid the logistical hassle of returning to Bangalore for preparation at the national camp before flying to Astana. A direct flight from Beijing to Astana takes about six hours, significantly less than the eleven hours required to travel from Bangalore.
This streamlined design happening for the first time is probably the 'best way' to save time and help the team stay focused and energized for their upcoming competitions.
“It will be unusual championships, where they are not only training for the ongoing tournament but also preparing for the next tournament. I don’t think it’s happened before. But this is the WTT calendar, and we have to adjust and adapt in the best way. Normally players take rest after their matches, but maybe – depending on their physical condition – there won’t be much time to rest,” said Costantini to the Indian Express.
This idea will allow the Indian paddlers to engage with world-class players, including the Chinese team and others competing in Kazakhstan. “The idea of staying at the WTT arena is to maintain a competitive environment. You also get to spar with some of the best players in the world, so that’s an added incentive,” said the coach.
What usually happens is if a player loses their match at a WTT event, they have to check out of the hotel the next day and are not allowed to train at the practice tables at the arena. However, this time the Indian team has agreed to pay a fee to the ITT, allowing them to continue using these privileges and stay on for training.
Meanwhile, the coach also announced a new mixed doubles pairing for the Indian squad: Manika Batra will team up with Manav Thakkar, while G Sathiyan will partner with Sreeja Akula. It will be an 18-member squad.