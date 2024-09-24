Other Sports

India Table Tennis Team's Strategic Training In China: Aiming For Success At WTT Smash 2024 & Asian Champ's

with the Asian Championships approaching in Kazakhstan set to begin on October 6, the Table Tennis Federation of India and chief national coach Massimo Costantini have devised a more effective strategy to minimize team fatigue. They have decided to conduct a national training camp in China during the WTT Smash event

india-table-tennis-manika-batra-sathiyan-ganasekaran-wtt
Indian paddlers Manika Batra and Sathiyan Ganasekaran. Photo: X | India All Sports
info_icon

The Indian table tennis team is set to travel to China for the World Table Tennis Smash, taking place from September 26 to October 6. Their trip, however, is not just about the tournament; it's also a training opportunity for the upcoming table tennis event in which Indian players will participate. (More Table Tennis News)

In their last outing at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Smash in Beijing, the Indian contingent faced early exits, with only Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal advancing to the first day of the main draw. The rest had to return home even before the opening rounds.

This time, with the Asian Championships approaching in Kazakhstan set to begin on October 6, the Table Tennis Federation of India and chief national coach Massimo Costantini have devised a more effective strategy to minimize team fatigue. They have decided to conduct a national training camp in China during the WTT Smash event.

By holding the training camp in China, Indian paddlers can avoid the logistical hassle of returning to Bangalore for preparation at the national camp before flying to Astana. A direct flight from Beijing to Astana takes about six hours, significantly less than the eleven hours required to travel from Bangalore.

This streamlined design happening for the first time is probably the 'best way' to save time and help the team stay focused and energized for their upcoming competitions.

Sreeja Akula has also qualified for Paris Olympics. - SAI Media/X
Sreeja Akula Surpasses Manika Batra To Claim Top Spot As India's No.1 Table Tennis Player

BY PTI

“It will be unusual championships, where they are not only training for the ongoing tournament but also preparing for the next tournament. I don’t think it’s happened before. But this is the WTT calendar, and we have to adjust and adapt in the best way. Normally players take rest after their matches, but maybe – depending on their physical condition – there won’t be much time to rest,” said Costantini to the Indian Express.

This idea will allow the Indian paddlers to engage with world-class players, including the Chinese team and others competing in Kazakhstan. “The idea of staying at the WTT arena is to maintain a competitive environment. You also get to spar with some of the best players in the world, so that’s an added incentive,” said the coach.

What usually happens is if a player loses their match at a WTT event, they have to check out of the hotel the next day and are not allowed to train at the practice tables at the arena. However, this time the Indian team has agreed to pay a fee to the ITT, allowing them to continue using these privileges and stay on for training.

Meanwhile, the coach also announced a new mixed doubles pairing for the Indian squad: Manika Batra will team up with Manav Thakkar, while G Sathiyan will partner with Sreeja Akula. It will be an 18-member squad.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Lesotho Vs Ghana, ICC Men's T20 WC Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier-A Toss Update: GHA Bat First In Tanzania - Check Playing XIs
  2. On This Day: India Crowned Inaugural T20 World Cup Champions After Beating Pakistan
  3. England Skipper Heather Knight Handed Suspended Fine Over 2012 Blackface Social Media Post
  4. ENG Vs AUS: Adil Rashid Says He Has No Plans To Retire 'Any Time Soon'
  5. United Arab Emirates Vs United States, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online
Football News
  1. FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup: North Korea Win Record-Levelling Third Title - In Pics
  2. Premier League: Alexander-Arnold Makes Klopp Dig With 'Refreshing' Slot Remark
  3. Bonmati Aiming To Follow Cruyff's Footsteps In Creating Barcelona History
  4. MCI 2-2 ARS: Arsenal Cannot 'Tone Down' Dark Arts After Man City Draw, Says David James
  5. Man City Team News: Pep Guardiola Not Concerned About Kevin De Bruyne's Inter Injury
Tennis News
  1. Somdev Devvarman, Purav Raja Take AITA To Court Over Alleged Sports Code Violations
  2. Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz Included In Spain Squad For Davis Cup Final Eight
  3. Emma Raducanu Confirms China Open Withdrawal After Another Injury Setback
  4. Iga Swiatek Creates History; Passes Ashleigh Barty For Total Weeks Spent As WTA World Number One
  5. ATP China Open 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Draw, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Meets Ukraine's Zelenskyy 3rd Time In 3 Months: All That Happened In The 3 Meetings
  2. Pune Airport To Be Renamed, Port Blair Name Changed: How Renaming Has Picked Up Under Modi Govt
  3. Tirupati Laddu Row: TTD Carries Out Purification Ritual At Temple; 'Tobacco In Prasadam' Claims Surface
  4. 'AI Regulation Needs To Be Done Now, Before Big Tech Takes Over' | Saurabh Bhattacharjee
  5. Laapataa Ladies Oscar Entry: Row Over Indian Film Body's Description Of Movie | Controversy Explained
Entertainment News
  1. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
  2. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  3. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  4. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  5. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  2. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  3. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  4. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  5. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
World News
  1. Japan: 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Triggers Small Tsunami Waves; Advisory Issued
  2. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  3. 'War Is Not With You': Netanyahu's Message For Lebanon After 492 Killed In Deadliest Israeli Strikes | Top Points
  4. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  5. From Climate Change To Multilateralism - United Nations’ 'Pact For The Future' Decoded
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Horoscope For September 24, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. The Rise Of The Machines: Influencer Edition
  3. 'War Is Not With You': Netanyahu's Message For Lebanon After 492 Killed In Deadliest Israeli Strikes | Top Points
  4. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  5. Somdev Devvarman, Purav Raja Take AITA To Court Over Alleged Sports Code Violations
  6. England Skipper Heather Knight Handed Suspended Fine Over 2012 Blackface Social Media Post
  7. Japan: 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Triggers Small Tsunami Waves; Advisory Issued
  8. Tirupati Laddu Row: TTD Carries Out Purification Ritual At Temple; 'Tobacco In Prasadam' Claims Surface