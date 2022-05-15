Thomas Cup Finals 2022, India vs Indonesia, Live Badminton Scores: India Start Underdogs Vs Indonesia

These are good times for Indian badminton. PV Sindhu won a bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics and then young Lakshya Sen has been on a roll. A bronze medal at the 2021 world championships and a silver at the 2022 All England, the 20-year-old Sen has been the poster boy of Indian badminton. Led by seniors Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy, the Indian men's badminton team proved to be a formidable force in the Badminton World Federation Thomas And Uber Cups 2022 in Bangkok. Playing as a team has never been India's forte but this time, the script changed. First, Indian men defeated Malaysia 3-2 to reach the semifinal for the first time after 43. This guaranteed India a medal. But there was more in store. India stunned Denmark on Friday to make the Thomas Cup final for the first time ever. The Indian men's badminton team, which never went past the semifinals after 1979, showed tremendous fighting spirit as it came from a match down to outwit the 2016 champions. India had previously reached the semifinals on three occasions - 1952, 1955 and 1979 - but back then, only finalists were awarded medals.

HS Prannoy's experience mattered when India delivered the knockout blow to Denmark in the decisive fifth tie. Battling pain due to an ankle injury, Prannoy defeated world number 13 Rasmus Gemke 13-21, 21-9, 21-12 to script a historic day for Indian badminton. HS Prannoy played similar roles in the quarterfinals and semifinals as well but this win against Gemke was special because of the pain. This will help the Indians motivate themselves against the fancied Indonesians, the defending champions.

How good is this? India 🇮🇳 has made it to their first ever Thomas Cup 🏆 final. @BAI_Media#ThomasUberCups #Bangkok2022 pic.twitter.com/wPM1rra7W4 — BWF (@bwfmedia) May 13, 2022

