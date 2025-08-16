WNBA: A’ja Wilson Powers Las Vegas Aces To Sixth Straight Win Over Phoenix Mercury

Kiah Stokes #41 of the Las Vegas Aces celebrates with teammates after defeating the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA game at PHX Arena on August 15, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Aces defeated the Mercury 86-83.

Kiah Stokes #41 of the Las Vegas Aces celebrates with teammates after defeating the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA game at PHX Arena on August 15, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Aces defeated the Mercury 86-83.