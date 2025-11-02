India Vs South Africa Final: Mandhana Goes Past Mithali To Score Most Runs In Single Women's World Cup Edition

Smriti Mandhana overtakes Mithali Raj in the list of most runs for India in a single Women's World Cup edition
Mandhana's 2025 World Cup campaign ended with 434 runs
She scored 45 runs in the final against South Africa
Smriti Mandhana has overtaken former India captain Mithali Raj to become the highest run-scorer for the Indians in a single ICC Women's World Cup edition. Mandhana achieved this feat during the final of the 2025 edition against South Africa.
India batted first after losing the toss at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma got the hosts off to a flyer, scoring runs at a rate of 6.40 in the powerplay.
The conditions, as always in the DY Patil Stadium, looked perfect for batting and India took full advantage. Mandhana and Shafali posted the highest first 10 over total (64) for the blues in this World Cup campaign.
In the 7th over of the 1st innings, Smriti Mandhana rewrote the history books and overtook her former teammate and India captain Mithali Raj, who held the record of most runs for India in a single Women's World Cup campaign.
Mithali Raj had scored 409 runs during the 2017 World Cup in England where India finished as runners-up. Mithali averaged 45.44 from 9 matches, and her 400+ runs included 3 half-centuries and a full century against New Zealand in Derby.
Smriti Mandhana ended her World Cup 2025 campaign with 434 runs from 8 matches at an average of over 50. Heading into the final, Mandhana had 389 runs and her 45 runs against South Africa helped her topple Mithali.
Most Runs For India In A Single Women's World Cup Campaign
1 - Smriti Mandhana: 434 runs in 9 innings (2025)
2 - Mithali Raj: 409 runs in 9 innings (2017)
3 - Punam Raut: 381 runs in 9 innings (2017)
4 - Harmanpreet Kaur: 359 runs in 8 innings (2017)
5 - Smriti Mandhana: 327 runs in 7 innings (2022)