India Vs South Africa Final: Mandhana Goes Past Mithali To Score Most Runs In Single Women's World Cup Edition

Smriti Mandhana finishes the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 campaign with 434 runs, topping Mithali Raj's 409-run campaign during the 2017 edition

R
Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mandhana Goes Past Mithali To Score Most Runs In Single Womens World Cup Edition
Indian opener Smriti Mandhana broke the world record for the most runs scored by a woman in ODIs in a calendar year during the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match against South Africa on October 9 in Visakhapatnam. Photo: PTI | R Senthilkumar
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Smriti Mandhana overtakes Mithali Raj in the list of most runs for India in a single Women's World Cup edition

  • Mandhana's 2025 World Cup campaign ended with 434 runs

  • She scored 45 runs in the final against South Africa

Smriti Mandhana has overtaken former India captain Mithali Raj to become the highest run-scorer for the Indians in a single ICC Women's World Cup edition. Mandhana achieved this feat during the final of the 2025 edition against South Africa.

India batted first after losing the toss at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma got the hosts off to a flyer, scoring runs at a rate of 6.40 in the powerplay.

The conditions, as always in the DY Patil Stadium, looked perfect for batting and India took full advantage. Mandhana and Shafali posted the highest first 10 over total (64) for the blues in this World Cup campaign.

In the 7th over of the 1st innings, Smriti Mandhana rewrote the history books and overtook her former teammate and India captain Mithali Raj, who held the record of most runs for India in a single Women's World Cup campaign.

Mithali Raj had scored 409 runs during the 2017 World Cup in England where India finished as runners-up. Mithali averaged 45.44 from 9 matches, and her 400+ runs included 3 half-centuries and a full century against New Zealand in Derby.

Related Content
Related Content

Smriti Mandhana ended her World Cup 2025 campaign with 434 runs from 8 matches at an average of over 50. Heading into the final, Mandhana had 389 runs and her 45 runs against South Africa helped her topple Mithali.

The Indian vice-captain scored two half-centuries and had a best score of 109 against New Zealand in the league stage. She finished as the second highest run scorer in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025.

Most Runs For India In A Single Women's World Cup Campaign

1 - Smriti Mandhana: 434 runs in 9 innings (2025)

2 - Mithali Raj: 409 runs in 9 innings (2017)

3 - Punam Raut: 381 runs in 9 innings (2017)

4 - Harmanpreet Kaur: 359 runs in 8 innings (2017)

5 - Smriti Mandhana: 327 runs in 7 innings (2022)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Score, Women's World Cup Final: Shafali Verma Misses Century|IND-W 166/1 (27.4)

  2. Zimbabwe Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: AFG Batting First In Harare

  3. India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: IND-W Keen To Experience 'How It Feels To Win' – Harmanpreet

  4. India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Proteas Won't Rely On Past Success Against IND-W – Woolvardt

  5. India Vs South Africa Prediction, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Final: Check IND-W Vs SA-W H2H Record, Key Stats

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  2. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  3. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  5. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dularchand Yadav Killing: Fears Of Return Of Jungle Raj Could Dent Nitish Kumar's 'Sushasan Babu' Image

  2. Leaders Express Grief After 9 Killed in Stampede at Andhra Pradesh’s Venkateswara Swamy Temple

  3. Heavy Rains from Cyclone Montha Swell Krishna River; Officials Warn of Flood Risk

  4. Srikakulam Temple Stampede: Several Feared Dead At Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple In AP

  5. Elections 2025: NDA Promises Growth, INDIA Vows Welfare— Which Is The Winning Blueprint For Bihar?

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  3. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  4. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  5. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

World News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Sudan: Hundreds Of Men Shot And Missing After Al-Fashir Falls To Paramilitaries: Witnesses

  3. Top Diplomats From Germany, Jordan, And UK Urge Immediate Ceasefire In Sudan Conflict

  4. Mass Killing In Sudan’s Darfur Region Visible From Space

  5. US Lawmakers Urge Trump To Roll Back H-1B Visa Fee, Warn Move Could Strain India Ties

Latest Stories

  1. Punjab and Haryana November Weather Forecast: Clear Skies Give Way to Western Disturbance

  2. Two Much Review | How To Be A Formula Feminist

  3. Srikakulam Temple Stampede: Several Feared Dead At Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple In AP

  4. Daily Horoscope For November 1, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Leo, Sagittarius, And Capricorn

  5. Weekly Horoscope For November 2–8, 2025: Promising Financial Gains For Cancer, Virgo & Aquarius, Caution For Aries

  6. Jungle Raj Still Casts A Long Shadow Over Bihar Politics

  7. Shahdara Bar Association Bans Police Entry Into Karkardooma Courts After Misconduct Allegations

  8. Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 1: SS Rajamouli's Film Starring Prabhas Off To A Strong Start