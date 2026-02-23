JNU protest turns violent; JNUSU, ABVP accuse each other of attacks

Tensions escalated at Jawaharlal Nehru University after rival student groups aligned with the Left and Right traded allegations of violence during a late-night protest march

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
JNU Campus
JNU Campus
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

The clash reportedly occurred around 1.30 am on Monday, when a scuffle during a protest march allegedly led to stone pelting and injuries among students.

Left-backed organisations, including All India Students' Association, accused Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad of attacking the JNUSU encampment and targeting unarmed students.

Videos circulating on social media showed scenes of confusion and fear on campus

Tensions flared on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) after student groups aligned with the Left and Right accused each other of unleashing violence during a protest march in early hours of Monday.

According to students, the alleged incident took place at around 1.30 am on Monday, where several students got injured in an alleged stone pelting after a scuffle broke out among students.

According to the statement, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) had called for a "Samta Juloos" towards the East Gate, demanding the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit and the revocation of a rustication order.

Protesters alleged the administration did not engage with the march and instead allowed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members to confront them.

However, ABVP rejected the allegations and accused Left-backed organisations of provoking clashes and spreading misinformation about the incident.

Left-backed groups, including All India Students' Association (AISA), claimed ABVP activists pelted stones at the JNUSU encampment and attacked "unarmed students," leaving several injured.

Related Content
Related Content

According to the purported videos shared by several students caught in the standoff, there were scenes of confusion and fear in the campus as rival groups traded violence near the protest site.

University authorities did not respond to queries immediately.

According to students, the situation on campus remained tense.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Star Sports Ad Haunts India As South Africa Beat Hosts In Ahmedabad - Fans React

  2. IND Vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa Snap India’s 12-Game Unbeaten Streak In Super 8s Clash

  3. IND Vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: South Africa Crush India By 76 Runs To Shake Up Semifinal Race

  4. MS Dhoni Confirms Availability For IPL 2026, But With A Catch - Find Out Here

  5. India Vs South Africa: Abhishek Sharma's Streak Over - Opener Ends T20 World Cup Duck Streak In Crucial Clash

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Court Challenge, Political Storm Ahead Of Kerala Story 2 Release Amid Communal Controversy

  2. Tamil Nadu: Soundararajan Accuses Stalin of Creating ‘Artificial’ Rights Narrative

  3. Love In The Time Of Heterofatalism: Polyamory In Queer Relationships

  4. India Tariff To Drop From 25% To 15% After US Ruling, Trade Deal Still On Course

  5. Cleric’s Meeting With PM, Clean Chit On Muslim Safety Stir Debate In Poll-Bound Kerala

Entertainment News

  1. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  2. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  5. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Pakistan Conducts Border Airstrikes In Afghanistan; Kabul Vows Retaliation

  2. Indefinite Curfew Imposed in Gaur, Nepal After Communal Clashes

  3. Pakistan Strikes Terror Hideouts In Afghanistan

  4. Making Of The 'Perfect' Epstein Victim

  5. Trump Raises Global Tariffs To 15% After Court Blow

Latest Stories

  1. Former Union Railway Minister and once TMC No. 2 Mukul Roy dies at 71

  2. BAFTA 2026: Donna Langley Receives Academy’s Highest Honour Fellowship

  3. BAFTA 2026: Alia Bhatt Greets The Audience With A ‘Namaskar’, Her Hindi Speech Wins Hearts

  4. BAFTA 2026 Full Winners List: One Battle After Another Sweeps With 6 Awards, Sinners Makes History With 3

  5. BAFTA 2026: Boong Wins Best Children’s & Family Film Award, Lakshmipriya Devi Celebrates

  6. International Mother Language Day:  The Quest For Linguistic Identity

  7. Book Review: No Easy Redemptions in This Unknown City

  8. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System