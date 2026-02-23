JNU protest turns violent; JNUSU, ABVP accuse each other of attacks

Summary of this article

The clash reportedly occurred around 1.30 am on Monday, when a scuffle during a protest march allegedly led to stone pelting and injuries among students.

Left-backed organisations, including All India Students' Association, accused Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad of attacking the JNUSU encampment and targeting unarmed students.

Videos circulating on social media showed scenes of confusion and fear on campus