Issues of Displaced People Top Priority Of New Government: Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister on Tuesday said that addressing the issues faced by displaced people will be the top priority of the newly formed government, stressing that restoring normalcy and ensuring the safe rehabilitation of affected families is central to the administration’s agenda.
Speaking shortly after assuming office, the Chief Minister said thousands of people displaced by months of ethnic violence continue to live in relief camps under difficult conditions, and the government is committed to providing them with dignified living arrangements. He assured that immediate steps would be taken to improve facilities in relief camps, including access to food, healthcare, education, and sanitation.
The Chief Minister said the government’s focus would be on the safe return of displaced families to their homes wherever possible, while alternative rehabilitation and housing plans would be put in place for those unable to return. Livelihood support and compensation for loss of property will also form a key part of the rehabilitation process, he added.
Emphasising the need for lasting peace, the CM said the new government would work closely with security forces and the Centre to maintain law and order and prevent further violence. He underlined that dialogue, reconciliation, and confidence-building measures among communities are essential for long-term stability in the state.
The Chief Minister appealed to all sections of society to cooperate with the government’s efforts, stating that peace and unity are crucial for rebuilding Manipur and ensuring a secure future for its people.