Even now, the number of Pazhaiyars of the millennial generation who have had high school education is just a handful, but they are well aware of the importance of sending kids to school, some even aspiring for higher education – may be cracking the UPSC or the IITs. There would hardly be 10 or 15 people among the older generation who are graduates; but among the younger lot, most have finished their Class 10/12 and are aiming for college. The government has been proactive in getting the tribal children to attend school, offering scholarships and other incentives; and this has motivated most families. Social activists like Leelavati and Thanaraj who are part of the Tribal Welfare Committee are also invested in the welfare of the Pazhaiyar, Pulaiyar and other tribal communities in the Western Ghats.