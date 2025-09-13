Asia Cup 2025: Star India Batter Suffers Injury Concern Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Clash

Shubman Gill Reportedly Injured Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Clash

Shubman Gill suffered the injury scare when a ball struck his hand during a training session on Saturday, according to The Times Of India. After the incident, he was seen limping off the field, visibly in pain. The team physio rushed to his aid, applying ice and inspecting the area. Gill was sitting on an ice-box holding the injured hand. However, within a few minutes though, he resumed training. The exact severity is not confirmed yet, but the quick return suggests it may not be a long-term issue.