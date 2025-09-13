Asia Cup 2025: Star India Batter Suffers Injury Concern Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Clash

India face Pakistan on September 14, 2025 in Dubai
India's star opener suffered an injury scare during a training session
His fitness remains crucial for India’s XI
India are gearing up for their second match of the Asia Cup 2025. They will face Pakistan in Match 6 of Group A. This contest is set for Sunday, September 14, 2025, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, with a scheduled start at 8:00 PM IST. India opened the tournament with an emphatic win over UAE, chasing down a low target with nine wickets to spare, while Pakistan came off a strong performance defeating Oman by 93 runs.
In the midst of final practice sessions, India faced a worrying twist. One of their key batters was involved in an injury incident. Word spread quickly across the camp after the player took a blow to his hand while batting in nets. The player is none other than India's vice-captain in the T20I format, Shubman Gill.
Shubman Gill Reportedly Injured Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Clash
Shubman Gill suffered the injury scare when a ball struck his hand during a training session on Saturday, according to The Times Of India. After the incident, he was seen limping off the field, visibly in pain. The team physio rushed to his aid, applying ice and inspecting the area. Gill was sitting on an ice-box holding the injured hand. However, within a few minutes though, he resumed training. The exact severity is not confirmed yet, but the quick return suggests it may not be a long-term issue.
The timing of the scare couldn’t be more dramatic. With just a day remaining before the India-Pakistan face-off, any doubt around his fitness adds pressure on India’s batting lineup. It would be interesting to see if Gill will be seen opening the batting lineup or it will be Sanju Samson.
India's Probable Playing XI Vs Pakistan
India's fiedling coach, Ryan Ten Doeschate recently said that the Indian team are unlikely to make any changes in their playing XI against Pakistan. However, Gill's injury has now raised a big question whether the playing XI will still be same or there will be few changes.
Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy