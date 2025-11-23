Vancouver Whitecaps FC Vs LAFC Highlights, MLS Cup Playoffs: Hosts Win On Pens Despite Son Heung-min Heroics

Vancouver Whitecaps FC Vs Los Angeles FC Highlights, Major League Soccer: Catch all the highlights and updates from the MLS Cup playoffs 2025 match between Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Los Angeles FC at Chase Stadium in BC Place, as it happened

Outlook Sports Desk
Whitecaps FC and LAFC
Whitecaps FC take on LAFC in the MLS Cup Playoffs at BC Place. X/WhitecapsFC
Defender Mathias Laborda scored a first-half goal before delivering the winner in a penalty-kick shootout and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat Los Angeles FC 6-5 in a Western Conference semifinal on Saturday night before a club-record crowd of 53,957 at BC Place. Catch all the highlights and updates from the MLS Cup playoffs 2025 match between Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Los Angeles FC at Chase Stadium in BC Place, as it happened
LIVE UPDATES

Vancouver Whitecaps FC Vs Los Angeles FC Live Score, Major League Soccer: Match Details

  • Location: Vancouver, USA

  • Stadium: BC Place

  • Date: Sunday, November 23

  • Kick-off Time: 8:00 am IST

Vancouver Whitecaps FC Vs Los Angeles FC Live Score, Major League Soccer: Playing XIs

Vancouver Whitecaps FC Vs Los Angeles FC Live Score, Major League Soccer: Kick-off Soon

Kick-off soon from the BC Stadium between Vancouver and LAFC.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC Vs Los Angeles FC Live Score, Major League Soccer: Away We Go

And we are underway at the boisterous BC Place.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 0-0 Los Angeles FC 1'

Vancouver Whitecaps FC Vs Los Angeles FC Live Score, Major League Soccer: Teams Playing It Safe

Both teams are playing it safe and not looking to attack each other in these early exchanges.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 0-0 Los Angeles FC 4'

Vancouver Whitecaps FC Vs Los Angeles FC Live Score, Major League Soccer: Vancouver Dominating Proceedings

The hosts are having much of the ball but are unable to penetrate the LAFC defence. Huge Lloris' back four are standing firm and are not allowing the home team to get a shot on goal.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 0-0 Los Angeles FC 12'

Vancouver Whitecaps FC Vs Los Angeles FC Live Score, Major League Soccer: Both Defences Standing Firm

20 minutes in and we are yet to witness a clear cut opportunity for either side. Both teams are happy to sit back and soak in.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 0-0 Los Angeles FC 20'

Vancouver Whitecaps FC Vs Los Angeles FC Live Score, Major League Soccer: Corner

Ryan Hollingshead concedes a corner but LAFC stand firm and clear it away. Still no signs of any threat and perhaps it seems both teams don't want to open up right yet.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 0-0 Los Angeles FC 27'

Vancouver Whitecaps FC Vs Los Angeles FC Live Score, Major League Soccer: Thomas Müller Wins Free-kick

Thomas Müller (Vancouver Whitecaps FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 0-0 Los Angeles FC 34'

Vancouver Whitecaps FC Vs Los Angeles FC Live Score, Major League Soccer: Finally We Have A Goal!

A ball over the top and Emmanuel Sabbi runs through the two LAFC defenders and chips it past Hugo Lloris to give his side the lead just before the HT interval.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1-0 Los Angeles FC 39'

Vancouver Whitecaps FC Vs Los Angeles FC Live Score, Major League Soccer: Second Goal

LAFC are big trouble now! Mathías Laborda makes it two and it's mountain to climb for Son Heung-min and his troops.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2-0 Los Angeles FC 45'+1'

Vancouver Whitecaps FC Vs Los Angeles FC Live Score, Major League Soccer: HT

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2, Los Angeles Football Club 0

Angeles FC Live Score, Major League Soccer: Action Underway

Los Angeles Football Club Subs:

  • David Martínez replaces Nkosi Tafari

  • Andrew Moran replaces Nathan Ordaz

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2-0 Los Angeles FC 46'

Vancouver Whitecaps FC Vs Los Angeles FC Live Score, Major League Soccer: LAFC Chase Goal

LAFC are in dire strait and in need of a goal to get back in this playoff match. Andrew Moran is the latest to have a pop at Vancouver goal but attempt missed.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2-0 Los Angeles FC 56'

Vancouver Whitecaps FC Vs Los Angeles FC Live Score, Major League Soccer: Son!!!

Former Spurs captain Son Heung-Min has brought LAFC back in the game with a terrific finish. A lifeline for the visitors and this could be something of a nervy 30 minutes for the hosts.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2-1 Los Angeles FC 60'

Vancouver Whitecaps FC Vs Los Angeles FC Live Score, Major League Soccer: Game Heading To Nervy Finish

Game is headed towards a nervy finish for both teams. LAFC's goal has made things interesting and don't rule them out with Son at the peak of his powers.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2-1 Los Angeles FC 66'

Vancouver Whitecaps FC Vs Los Angeles FC Live Score, Major League Soccer: Tristan Blackmon Injury

Tristan Blackmon suffers an injury and halts the play. Meanwhile, LAFC will look to this delay and regather their strength to fightback or else they will end up exiting.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2-1 Los Angeles FC 79'

Vancouver Whitecaps FC Vs Los Angeles FC Live Score, Major League Soccer: Ryan Hollingshead Misses Chance

Ryan Hollingshead misses a chance to bring his side in the game and draw things level. But Hollingshead has missed it!

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2-1 Los Angeles FC 85'

Vancouver Whitecaps FC Vs Los Angeles FC Live Score, Major League Soccer: Tristan Blackmon Sent Off

Tristan Blackmon receives his second yellow of the night and is sent off.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2-1 Los Angeles FC 90'+4'

Vancouver Whitecaps FC Vs Los Angeles FC Live Score, Major League Soccer: Son Heung-Min At The Death

My oh my! Son Heung-Min has just sent this game into ET with a goal at the death. Brilliant finish from the skipper and it's game on here at BC Stadium.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2-2 Los Angeles FC 90'+5'

Vancouver Whitecaps FC Vs Los Angeles FC Live Score, Major League Soccer: FT

We head to Extra-time as Vancouver 2-2 LAFC cannot be separated in normal time.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC Vs Los Angeles FC Live Score, Major League Soccer: First Half Action In ET Begins

First Half Extra Time begins

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2-2 Los Angeles FC 96'

Vancouver Whitecaps FC Vs Los Angeles FC Live Score, Major League Soccer: First Half In ET Ends

First Half Extra Time ends, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2, Los Angeles Football Club 2.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC Vs Los Angeles FC Live Score, Major League Soccer: Will We See Penalties?

With the way things are going, we could see the penalty shootout. How has Vancouver allowed LAFC to come back in the game is really beyond bounds.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2-2 Los Angeles FC 107'

Vancouver Whitecaps FC Vs Los Angeles FC Live Score, Major League Soccer: FT In Extra-time

Second Half Extra Time ends, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2, Los Angeles Football Club 2.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC Vs Los Angeles FC Live Score, Major League Soccer: Vancouver Win!

Published At:
