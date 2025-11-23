Vancouver Whitecaps FC Vs LAFC Highlights, MLS Cup Playoffs: Hosts Win On Pens Despite Son Heung-min Heroics

Whitecaps FC take on LAFC in the MLS Cup Playoffs at BC Place. X/WhitecapsFC

Defender Mathias Laborda scored a first-half goal before delivering the winner in a penalty-kick shootout and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat Los Angeles FC 6-5 in a Western Conference semifinal on Saturday night before a club-record crowd of 53,957 at BC Place. Catch all the highlights and updates from the MLS Cup playoffs 2025 match between Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Los Angeles FC at Chase Stadium in BC Place, as it happened

Match Details Location: Vancouver, USA

Stadium: BC Place

Date: Sunday, November 23

Kick-off Time: 8:00 am IST

Our 𝙎𝙏𝘼𝙍𝙏𝙄𝙉𝙂 𝙓𝙄 vs @LAFC 🌊



Kickoff is set for 6:42 pm PT

All together ✊

Kick-off soon from the BC Stadium between Vancouver and LAFC.

And we are underway at the boisterous BC Place. Vancouver Whitecaps FC 0-0 Los Angeles FC 1'

Both teams are playing it safe and not looking to attack each other in these early exchanges. Vancouver Whitecaps FC 0-0 Los Angeles FC 4'

The hosts are having much of the ball but are unable to penetrate the LAFC defence. Huge Lloris' back four are standing firm and are not allowing the home team to get a shot on goal. Vancouver Whitecaps FC 0-0 Los Angeles FC 12'

20 minutes in and we are yet to witness a clear cut opportunity for either side. Both teams are happy to sit back and soak in. Vancouver Whitecaps FC 0-0 Los Angeles FC 20'

Ryan Hollingshead concedes a corner but LAFC stand firm and clear it away. Still no signs of any threat and perhaps it seems both teams don't want to open up right yet. Vancouver Whitecaps FC 0-0 Los Angeles FC 27'

Thomas Müller (Vancouver Whitecaps FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Vancouver Whitecaps FC 0-0 Los Angeles FC 34'

A ball over the top and Emmanuel Sabbi runs through the two LAFC defenders and chips it past Hugo Lloris to give his side the lead just before the HT interval. Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1-0 Los Angeles FC 39'

LAFC are big trouble now! Mathías Laborda makes it two and it's mountain to climb for Son Heung-min and his troops. Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2-0 Los Angeles FC 45'+1'

HT Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2, Los Angeles Football Club 0

Los Angeles Football Club Subs: David Martínez replaces Nkosi Tafari

Andrew Moran replaces Nathan Ordaz Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2-0 Los Angeles FC 46'

LAFC are in dire strait and in need of a goal to get back in this playoff match. Andrew Moran is the latest to have a pop at Vancouver goal but attempt missed. Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2-0 Los Angeles FC 56'

Former Spurs captain Son Heung-Min has brought LAFC back in the game with a terrific finish. A lifeline for the visitors and this could be something of a nervy 30 minutes for the hosts. Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2-1 Los Angeles FC 60'

Game is headed towards a nervy finish for both teams. LAFC's goal has made things interesting and don't rule them out with Son at the peak of his powers. Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2-1 Los Angeles FC 66'

Tristan Blackmon suffers an injury and halts the play. Meanwhile, LAFC will look to this delay and regather their strength to fightback or else they will end up exiting. Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2-1 Los Angeles FC 79'

Ryan Hollingshead misses a chance to bring his side in the game and draw things level. But Hollingshead has missed it! Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2-1 Los Angeles FC 85'

Tristan Blackmon receives his second yellow of the night and is sent off. Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2-1 Los Angeles FC 90'+4'

My oh my! Son Heung-Min has just sent this game into ET with a goal at the death. Brilliant finish from the skipper and it's game on here at BC Stadium. Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2-2 Los Angeles FC 90'+5'

We head to Extra-time as Vancouver 2-2 LAFC cannot be separated in normal time.

First Half Extra Time begins Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2-2 Los Angeles FC 96'

First Half Extra Time ends, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2, Los Angeles Football Club 2.

With the way things are going, we could see the penalty shootout. How has Vancouver allowed LAFC to come back in the game is really beyond bounds. Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2-2 Los Angeles FC 107'

Second Half Extra Time ends, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2, Los Angeles Football Club 2.