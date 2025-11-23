Vancouver Whitecaps Vs Los Angeles FC Live Streaming, MLS Cup Playoffs: Where To Watch Western Conference Semi-Final

Vancouver Whitecaps face Los Angeles FC in Western Conference semi-finals
Third MLS Cup Playoffs tie between these two sides
Vancouver Whitecaps vs LAFC available on Apple TV
Vancouver Whitecaps and Los Angeles FC (LAFC) are set to clash once again in the MLS Cup 2025 Playoffs, meeting in the Western Conference semi-finals on Saturday, November 22, at BC Place in Vancouver. This will mark the third straight postseason tie between these two clubs.
Vancouver arrive with momentum after edging past FC Dallas on penalties in their opening round. The upcoming fixture will mark a rare conference semi-final appearance for Vancouver, their first since 2017, adding further significance to Sorensen’s debut season.
Under first-year manager Jesper Sorensen, the Whitecaps have set several club benchmarks, including their first-ever run of back-to-back playoff victories. Their home record is superb, as BC Place has hosted two straight postseason wins by a combined 6-0 margin.
LAFC enter the tie after a commanding 4-1 win over Austin FC. With this season marking Steve Cherundolo’s final year in charge, the visitors aim to extend their postseason legacy and push for another deep run.
Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC, MLS Cup 2025 Playoffs Semi-Final: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC, MLS Cup 2025 Playoffs semi-final being played?
The Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC, MLS Cup 2025 Playoffs semi-final will be played on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada. In India, the match will kick off at 8:00 AM IST on November 23.
Where to watch the Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC, MLS Cup 2025 Playoffs semi-final live on TV and online?
The Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC, MLS Cup 2025 Playoffs semi-final will be live-streamed on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass. There will be no television broadcast of the match.