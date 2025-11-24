San Diego FC Vs Minnesota United Live Streaming, MLS 2025: When, Where To Watch Playoff Game On TV And Online

San Diego FC take on Minnesota United FC in the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs
The match will be played at the Snapdragon Stadium
Kick-off details and live streaming info listed below
San Diego FC will lock horns against Minnesota United FC on Monday (Tuesday, IST) at the Snapdragon Stadium for the Western Conference Semifinal match in the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. These two evenly matched teams, will be raring to go with the hosts boasting a strong home record.
San Diego will be without the services of Carlos Joaquim Dos Santos who has suffered a broken cheekbone whereas Aiden Joshua Harangi faces a late fitness test.
As for Minnesota United, their foreign recruit Jeong Ho-yeon has been sidelined due to ACL.
As far has head-to-head record goes, these two teams have met twice this season, with each team winning one game each.
San Diego FC Vs Minnesota United, MLS Playoffs 2025: Live Streaming Info
When and where will the San Diego FC vs Minnesota United, MLS 2025 Playoff match be played?
The match will be played at Snapdragon Stadium, on Tuesday, November 25 at 8:30 AM (IST).
Where to watch the San Diego FC vs Minnesota United, MLS 2025 Playoff match live in India?
The San Diego FC vs Minnesota United, MLS 2025 Playoff match will be live-streamed on the Apple TV app and website.