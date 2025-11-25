San Diego FC 0-0 Minnesota United Live Score, MLS Cup: Western Conference Semi-Finals Battle Underway!

San Diego FC Vs Minnesota United Live Score, Major League Soccer: Minnesota players train ahead of the match. Photo: x - Minnesota United FC

San Diego FC Vs Minnesota United Live Score, Major League Soccer: Welcome to our live coverage of the Major League Soccer Cup 2025 Western Conference semi-final between San Diego FC and Minnesota United at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California (United States) on Tuesday (November 25 as per India time). San Diego thrashed Portland Timbers 4-0 in game three of round one, while Minnesota pipped Seattle Sounders on penalties in the third and final game of their opening round to get here. Track the live football score and MLS updates from the game.

LIVE UPDATES

25 Nov 2025, 09:01:18 am IST San Diego FC Vs Minnesota United Live Score, MLS Cup: 12'|SDFC 0-0 MNFC 12 minutes have passed by and both the teams are searching for the all-important opening goal. Minnesota have started with their usual approach of not keeping much of the ball and relying on counter-attacks and transitions. San Diego, on the other hand, are looking way more superior in terms of possession and attacking fluidity. San Diego have defended well thus far

25 Nov 2025, 08:43:37 am IST San Diego FC Vs Minnesota United Live Score, MLS Cup: Kick-Off! And the first-half is underway for the Western Conference semi-final at the Snapdragon Stadium. It is going to be an exciting first 45 minutes.

25 Nov 2025, 08:36:36 am IST San Diego FC Vs Minnesota United Live Score, MLS Cup: What's At Stake? Both the teams will be battling it out today for a spot in the Western Conference Final, where they will be taking on Vancouver Whitecaps, who defeated LA FC previously. Inter Miami and New York City FC will feature in the Eastern Conference final on November 30 before the Western Con. finale.

25 Nov 2025, 08:23:51 am IST San Diego FC Vs Minnesota United Live Score, MLS Cup: Last 5 Match Results San Diego FC: W, L, W, W, W Minnesota United FC: W, L, W, L, W

25 Nov 2025, 08:15:02 am IST San Diego FC Vs Minnesota United Live Score, MLS Cup: Minnesota United FC Playing XI Playing XI: St. Clair (GK), (DEF) Hlongwane, Harvey, Boxall, Duggan, Markanich, (MID) Lod, Triantis, Trapp, Pereyra and (FWD) Yeboah Substitutes: Smir (GK), Fitz, Romero, Dieng, Gressel, Taylor, Gene, Dotson and Diaz

25 Nov 2025, 08:11:42 am IST San Diego FC Vs Minnesota United Live Score, MLS Cup: San Diego FC Playing XI Starting XI: Sisniega (GK), (DEF) Pilcher, McVey, Duah, Bombino, (MID) Godoy, Tverskov, Valakari, (FW) Dreyer, Baird and Pellegrino Substitutes: Ferree (GK), McNair, Duru, Soma, De La Torre, Vazquez, Mighten, Lozano and Ingvartsen

25 Nov 2025, 08:01:15 am IST San Diego FC Vs Minnesota United Live Score, MLS Cup: Streaming Info The San Diego FC vs Minnesota United, MLS 2025 Playoff match will be live-streamed on the Apple TV app and website.