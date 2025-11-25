San Diego FC 0-0 Minnesota United Live Score, MLS Cup: Western Conference Semi-Finals Battle Underway!

San Diego FC Vs Minnesota United Live Score, MLS Cup: 12'|SDFC 0-0 MNFC
12 minutes have passed by and both the teams are searching for the all-important opening goal. Minnesota have started with their usual approach of not keeping much of the ball and relying on counter-attacks and transitions. San Diego, on the other hand, are looking way more superior in terms of possession and attacking fluidity. San Diego have defended well thus far
San Diego FC Vs Minnesota United Live Score, MLS Cup: Kick-Off!
And the first-half is underway for the Western Conference semi-final at the Snapdragon Stadium. It is going to be an exciting first 45 minutes.
San Diego FC Vs Minnesota United Live Score, MLS Cup: What's At Stake?
Both the teams will be battling it out today for a spot in the Western Conference Final, where they will be taking on Vancouver Whitecaps, who defeated LA FC previously.
Inter Miami and New York City FC will feature in the Eastern Conference final on November 30 before the Western Con. finale.
San Diego FC Vs Minnesota United Live Score, MLS Cup: Last 5 Match Results
San Diego FC: W, L, W, W, W
Minnesota United FC: W, L, W, L, W
San Diego FC Vs Minnesota United Live Score, MLS Cup: Minnesota United FC Playing XI
Playing XI: St. Clair (GK), (DEF) Hlongwane, Harvey, Boxall, Duggan, Markanich, (MID) Lod, Triantis, Trapp, Pereyra and (FWD) Yeboah
Substitutes: Smir (GK), Fitz, Romero, Dieng, Gressel, Taylor, Gene, Dotson and Diaz
San Diego FC Vs Minnesota United Live Score, MLS Cup: San Diego FC Playing XI
Starting XI: Sisniega (GK), (DEF) Pilcher, McVey, Duah, Bombino, (MID) Godoy, Tverskov, Valakari, (FW) Dreyer, Baird and Pellegrino
Substitutes: Ferree (GK), McNair, Duru, Soma, De La Torre, Vazquez, Mighten, Lozano and Ingvartsen
San Diego FC Vs Minnesota United Live Score, MLS Cup: Streaming Info
The San Diego FC vs Minnesota United, MLS 2025 Playoff match will be live-streamed on the Apple TV app and website.
San Diego FC Vs Minnesota United Live Score, MLS Cup: Hey There!
Greetings and welcome, everyone. We are back with another football blog and this time it is from world of Major League Soccer, where San Diego FC are facing Minnesota United for a place in the Western Conference final.