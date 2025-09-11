Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2025 champion, rumoured to be dating US Supermodel
Brooks Nader's sister confirmed the news in an interview
Alcaraz is the current world no 1 in men's singles
Carlos Alcaraz, who recently won the US Open 2025 men's singles title against Jannik Sinner in the final at Flushing Meadows, is rumoured to be dating supermodel Brooks Nader.
Grace Ann Nader, one of the Brooks' three siblings, gave away the news about the tennis star and her sister's romantic relationship.
“The rumours are true,’ Grace said. “Dating is such a loose term," she continued. “But I know he is the man of the hour," Grace added.
Grace further added that the Spanish tennis star had also met her other sisters, Mary Holland and Sarah Jane Nader who were eager to meet the 22-year-old star himself.
Reports suggest that Brooks was at the US Open 2025 for Alcaraz's match against Arthur Rinderknech and was also present for the final where Alcaraz beat Sinner in the final 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Who Is Brooks Nader?
Brooks Nader was born in 1997 in Baton Rouge, Lousiana, as per Celebrity Net Worth. She is the eldest daughter of Holland and Breaux and has two siblings, Mary, Grace, and Sarah.
She entered the world of supermodel after winning the Sports Illustrated Swim Search open casting call in 2019. She featured on the magazine's cover alongside Megan Fox, Martha Stewart and Kim Petras.
Moreover, she has also appeared on reality show 'Love Thy Nader' alongside her sisters Grace Ann, Mary Holland and Sarah Jane Nader.
Her net worth is estimated to be around $4 million.