Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz LIVE Score, US Open 2025 Final: Check Live Streaming Details

French Open 2025 Final: Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Hello and welcome to the all-important US Open 2025 men's singles final between Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Italy's Jannik Sinner. It is the battle between the two best players, by some distance, in this competition and we can be assured of a memorable match. The duo has decimated opponents after opponents to clear the way for this title clash. Sunday’s showdown represents the first time in tennis history that the same two men played each other in three consecutive Grand Slam finals within a single season. Can Sinner become the first man to defend his title in New York since 2008 or will Alcaraz turn out to be the winner? Let us see. Follow the final live here

LIVE UPDATES

7 Sept 2025, 10:38:21 pm IST Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz LIVE Score, US Open 2025 Final We have now around an hour remaining before the first serve of the final. Stay tuned to this space for consistent updates.

7 Sept 2025, 10:22:51 pm IST Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz LIVE Score, US Open 2025 Final: Other Winners Women's Singles: Aryna Sabalenka ( Belarus ) Def. Amanda Anisimova (USA), 6-3, 7-6(7-3)

Men's Doubles: Marcel Granollers (Spain) / Horacio Zeballos (Argentina) Def. Joe Salisbury (UK) / Neal Skupski (UK), 3-6, 7-6(7-4), 7-5

Women's Doubles: Gabriela Dabrowski (Canada) / Erin Routliffe (New Zealand) Def. Kateřina Siniaková (Czech Republic) / Taylor Townsend (USA), 6-4, 6-4 2

Mixed Doubles: Sara Errani (Italy) / Andrea Vavassori (Italy) Def. Iga Świątek (Poland) / Casper Ruud (Norway), 6-3, 5-7, [10-6]

7 Sept 2025, 10:10:05 pm IST Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz LIVE Score, US Open 2025 Final: Head To Head Sinner and Alcaraz will meet for the 15th time in total, with the Spaniard leading the head-to-head 9-5, though Sinner has won the last three hard court major titles.

7 Sept 2025, 09:58:06 pm IST Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz LIVE Score, US Open 2025 Final: Live Streaming It is the big match-up between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in this final of the US Open 2025. Check when and where you can watch this clash by clicking on the link below Sinner vs Alcaraz live streaming details