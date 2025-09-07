Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz LIVE Score, US Open 2025 Final: Check Live Streaming Details

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz LIVE Score, US Open 2025 Final
We have now around an hour remaining before the first serve of the final. Stay tuned to this space for consistent updates.
Women's Singles: Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) Def. Amanda Anisimova (USA), 6-3, 7-6(7-3)
Men's Doubles: Marcel Granollers (Spain) / Horacio Zeballos (Argentina) Def. Joe Salisbury (UK) / Neal Skupski (UK), 3-6, 7-6(7-4), 7-5
Women's Doubles: Gabriela Dabrowski (Canada) / Erin Routliffe (New Zealand) Def. Kateřina Siniaková (Czech Republic) / Taylor Townsend (USA), 6-4, 6-4 2
Mixed Doubles: Sara Errani (Italy) / Andrea Vavassori (Italy) Def. Iga Świątek (Poland) / Casper Ruud (Norway), 6-3, 5-7, [10-6]
Sinner and Alcaraz will meet for the 15th time in total, with the Spaniard leading the head-to-head 9-5, though Sinner has won the last three hard court major titles.
It is the big match-up between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in this final of the US Open 2025. Check when and where you can watch this clash by clicking on the link below
Hello and welcome to the all-important US Open 2025 men's singles final between Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Italy's Jannik Sinner.