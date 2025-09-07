Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz LIVE Score, US Open 2025 Final: Check Live Streaming Details

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz LIVE Score, US Open 2025 Final: Sensational Sinner is up against amazing Alcaraz in the men's singles final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Will Sinner defend his title or Alcaraz continue his dominance

French Open Tennis 2025 Final Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner match pics
French Open 2025 Final: Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
Hello and welcome to the all-important US Open 2025 men's singles final between Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Italy's Jannik Sinner. It is the battle between the two best players, by some distance, in this competition and we can be assured of a memorable match. The duo has decimated opponents after opponents to clear the way for this title clash. Sunday’s showdown represents the first time in tennis history that the same two men played each other in three consecutive Grand Slam finals within a single season. Can Sinner become the first man to defend his title in New York since 2008 or will Alcaraz turn out to be the winner? Let us see. Follow the final live here
LIVE UPDATES

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz LIVE Score, US Open 2025 Final

We have now around an hour remaining before the first serve of the final. Stay tuned to this space for consistent updates.

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz LIVE Score, US Open 2025 Final: Other Winners

  • Women's Singles: Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) Def. Amanda Anisimova (USA), 6-3, 7-6(7-3)

  • Men's Doubles: Marcel Granollers (Spain) / Horacio Zeballos (Argentina) Def. Joe Salisbury (UK) / Neal Skupski (UK), 3-6, 7-6(7-4), 7-5

  • Women's Doubles: Gabriela Dabrowski (Canada) / Erin Routliffe (New Zealand) Def. Kateřina Siniaková (Czech Republic) / Taylor Townsend (USA), 6-4, 6-4 2

  • Mixed Doubles: Sara Errani (Italy) / Andrea Vavassori (Italy) Def. Iga Świątek (Poland) / Casper Ruud (Norway), 6-3, 5-7, [10-6]

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz LIVE Score, US Open 2025 Final: Head To Head

Sinner and Alcaraz will meet for the 15th time in total, with the Spaniard leading the head-to-head 9-5, though Sinner has won the last three hard court major titles.

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz LIVE Score, US Open 2025 Final: Live Streaming

It is the big match-up between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in this final of the US Open 2025. Check when and where you can watch this clash by clicking on the link below

Sinner vs Alcaraz live streaming details

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz LIVE Score, US Open 2025 Final

Hello and welcome to the all-important US Open 2025 men's singles final between Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Italy's Jannik Sinner.

