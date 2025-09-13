Uddhav Thackeray Calls for ‘Sindoor’ Protests Against India–Pakistan Asia Cup Match

Thackeray described playing cricket with Pakistan as an insult to soldiers’ sacrifices and called for protests across Maharashtra.
The party plans to send vermilion collected from women to the Prime Minister’s Office as a symbolic protest.
He questioned the Centre’s foreign policy, urging that India sever ties with Pakistan until terrorism stops.
Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), declared "Sindoor" protests throughout Maharashtra on Saturday, claiming that playing cricket with Pakistan is an insult to national feelings, given that Indian soldiers are losing their lives on the borders.
According to PTI, while speaking at a news conference in Mumbai, Thackeray stated that the boycott of Sunday's Asia Cup match between the two nations is a chance to communicate India's position on terrorism to the rest of the globe.
He criticised the BJP-led Centre, asked if the government would declare that Operation Sindoor was halted, and urged "deshbhakts" (patriots) to avoid the cricket match because the scars from the Pahalgam terror attack are still raw.
"This cricket match is an insult to national sentiments. Should we be playing cricket with Pakistan while our soldiers sacrifice their lives on the borders?" Thackeray asked.
Slamming the Union government, Thackeray dubbed the cricket match a joke on patriotism. He said boycotting the match will send a strong signal to the world about Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.
"This was (undivided) Shiv Sena chief (Bal Thackeray's stand). If blood and water cannot flow together, then how can cricket and blood (go) together?" he said, and alleged that they (BJP) were doing trade in the name of patriotism.
According to Thackeray, the Sena (UBT) will protest the game. According to him, sindoor (vermilion) will be gathered by the party's female employees and sent to the prime minister's office.
Uddhav mentioned a previous encounter between Pakistani player Javed Miandad and Bal Thackeray in the Thackeray family's Mumbai home, Matoshree, saying, "My father had told Javed Miandad that there will be no cricket till terror acts against India from Pakistan continue." The former chief minister of Maharashtra declared, "We should not maintain any relations with Pakistan until terror stops."
Thackeray questioned the Centre's stance on Pakistan, claiming that India's foreign policy has been ineffective and that it appears the nation will not regain control of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.
"You were saying that Pakistan is spreading terror, and now you are playing cricket with the same country. Is Pakistan a terror state or not? Is it our enemy or not? Soldiers are getting martyred, and these people play cricket. This is not good," Thackeray added.
On May 7, 2025, Operation Sindoor was launched in response to the Pahalgam terror incident, which killed 26 defenseless civilians. The military launched a well-planned and focused campaign to destroy the infrastructure supporting terrorism both inside Pakistan and across the Line of Control.
Meanwhile, Thackeray recalled the United States' boycott of the 1980 Moscow Olympics and the non-participation of its allies in Afghanistan. As the Soviet Union and 13 allies boycotted the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, Russia, which was then a member of the Soviet Union, retaliated by not attending the games, he continued.
The US led a boycott of the Summer Olympic Games in Moscow to protest the late 1979 Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. In total, 65 nations refused to participate in the games, whereas 80 countries sent athletes to compete.