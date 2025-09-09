Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

Draper withdrew from the second round of the recent US Open with the issue, having battled past qualifier Federico Agustin Gomez in his first match at Flushing Meadows

Stats Perform
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jack Draper
Jack Draper at the US Open
Jack Draper confirmed he will miss the remainder of the 2025 season due to an arm injury, but has vowed he will return to the court stronger. 

Draper withdrew from the second round of the recent US Open with the issue, having battled past qualifier Federico Agustin Gomez in his first match at Flushing Meadows. 

That result saw him register his eighth win in men's singles grand slam events in 2025, the most he has managed in such events during a single campaign. 

However, the 23-year-old will sit out the rest of the year, and will be unable to qualify for the season-ending ATP Finals, which takes place in Turin in two months' time. 

"Unfortunately, the injury to my arm is something I have to rest and means I'll be sitting out the rest of 2025," Draper posted on his social media channels. 

"It is very difficult for me to accept as I was building some incredible momentum this year and playing some great stuff. 

"However, I've been through this before and I always come back stronger as I'm so motivated to fulfil my potential as a player."

Draper's injury was diagnosed as bone bruising after his shock defeat to veteran Marin Cilic in the second round of Wimbledon, and has since struggled with the issue. 

The Brit had enjoyed a stellar season in 2025, breaking into the top five of the ATP rankings after reaching his first clay-court tour-level semi-final at the Madrid Open. 

Draper finished as the runner-up in the Spanish capital, but claimed the Indian Wells title against Holger Rune, and now appears set to finish 2025 outside the top 10 in the world. 

That is because he will lose all the ranking points he accrued in winning last year's Vienna Open, due to being unable to defend the title next month.

