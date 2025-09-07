Rajasthan Reports 20 Custodial Deaths Over Two Years, Government Reveals

The report, which was submitted in the state assembly in response to a query by Congress MLA Rafeek Khan, said 12 of the deaths were linked to health issues, including six from heart attacks. One case in Beawar's Jaitaran stood out. Photo: File photo

The report, which was submitted in the state assembly in response to a query by Congress MLA Rafeek Khan, said 12 of the deaths were linked to health issues, including six from heart attacks. One case in Beawar's Jaitaran stood out. Photo: File photo