Rajasthan Reports 20 Custodial Deaths Over Two Years, Government Reveals

The report comes at a time when Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports on custodial deaths.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
custodial deaths
The report, which was submitted in the state assembly in response to a query by Congress MLA Rafeek Khan, said 12 of the deaths were linked to health issues, including six from heart attacks. One case in Beawar's Jaitaran stood out. Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

- Of the 20 cases, 13 inquiries are still pending, while the remaining seven concluded that there was no police culpability, classifying the deaths as natural or self-inflicted.

- One individual died after falling into a well while trying to escape, and another remains classified as disputed.

- Investigations have done little to challenge this narrative. Thirteen cases are still pending.

A recent government report has disclosed that Rajasthan recorded 20 deaths in police custody between August 2023 and August 2025. Among these, the majority—12 cases—were attributed to natural health issues, including six heart attacks; six deaths were ruled as suicides.

One individual died after falling into a well while trying to escape, and another remains classified as disputed.

Of the 20 cases, 13 inquiries are still pending, while the remaining seven concluded that there was no police culpability, classifying the deaths as natural or self-inflicted.

The report, which was submitted in the state assembly in response to a query by Congress MLA Rafeek Khan, said 12 of the deaths were linked to health issues, including six from heart attacks. One case in Beawar's Jaitaran stood out. A detainee hanged himself from a railing inside the lock-up using a blanket. The report does not explain why a blanket was kept in the cell during the unbearable heat of May, especially when standing operating procedures stipulate that no item should be left in a manner that allows a detainee to harm himself or others.

Related Content
Related Content

Investigations have done little to challenge this narrative. Thirteen cases are still pending. Of the seven inquiries completed, not one found fault with police personnel. All were officially recorded as natural causes or suicides. In a few cases where negligence was noted, policemen were either shifted to lines or served departmental notices.

In Jaipur, an SHO and three others were sent to police lines after a suicide in the lock-up. In Sriganganagar, a constable was issued a 17 CCA notice, which denied him an increment for a year. In Baran, an SI was suspended. Two constables in Beawar and one in Dausa received notices.

The report comes at a time when Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports on custodial deaths.

The court said it would examine compliance with its earlier directive mandating CCTV cameras in police stations.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. England Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: ENG Eye Consolation Victory Against RSA In Southampton

  2. India At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

  3. Duleep Trophy 2025 SFs LIVE Score, Day 4 Blog: West Zone Suffer Mini Collapse; South Zone Qualify For Final

  4. BCCI Adds Rs 14,627 Crore In Five Years, Rs 4,193 Crore In Last Fiscal Year: Report

  5. India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad Preview: The Stuttering Question Of No. 8?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Vs Sinner Live Streaming, US Open Final 2025: H2H, Preview, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

  2. US Open Women's Singles Final: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Amanda Anisimova To Claim Fourth Major Trophy

  3. US Open 2025: 'All The Lessons Were Worth It' For Back-to-back Champion Aryna Sabalenka

  4. US Open 2025: Carlos Is More Magic Than Jannik Sinner, Says Rafael Nadal

  5. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Amanda Anisimova, US Open Final: Top Seed Retains Title With Straight-Sets Win

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Forest Classroom and the Glass Tower: Will Foreign Universities in India Deepen the Divide?

  2. Andaman And Nicobar Prepares For Census 2027, Considers Thermal Survey For Sentinelese Tribe

  3. Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

  4. Floods Bring Deluge Of Woes For Jammu & Kashmir Residents

  5. Political Furore In Kashmir As Protestors Raze Ashoka Chakra At Hazratbal Shrine

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  2. The Silent Threat Of AI: Epistemic Drift

  3. US To Roll Out Reduced Tariffs On Japanese Automobiles

  4. Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Records 605 Terror Attacks In 2025

  5. Trump To Rebrand Pentagon As ‘Department of War’ Through Executive Order

Latest Stories

  1. UPSC ESE Main Result 2025 Declared: 1,376 Candidates Advance to Interview Stage

  2. Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

  3. Rajasthan on Red Alert as Monsoon Rainfall Intensifies, Flood Risk Soars

  4. IMD Issues Red Alert for Madhya Pradesh as Monsoon Strengthens

  5. Dhamaal 4: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh’s Comedy-Drama Wraps Shoot; To Release In 2026

  6. Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 2nd T20I: Hosts Clinch Historic Win Over SL To Level Series 1-1

  7. Imran Khan’s Sister Aleema Attacked With Egg Outside Rawalpindi Jail

  8. Delhi NCR Weather: Respite from Heavy Rains as Temperatures Rise