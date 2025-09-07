Rajasthan Reports 20 Custodial Deaths Over Two Years, Government Reveals

- Of the 20 cases, 13 inquiries are still pending, while the remaining seven concluded that there was no police culpability, classifying the deaths as natural or self-inflicted.
- One individual died after falling into a well while trying to escape, and another remains classified as disputed.
- Investigations have done little to challenge this narrative. Thirteen cases are still pending.
A recent government report has disclosed that Rajasthan recorded 20 deaths in police custody between August 2023 and August 2025. Among these, the majority—12 cases—were attributed to natural health issues, including six heart attacks; six deaths were ruled as suicides.
One individual died after falling into a well while trying to escape, and another remains classified as disputed.
Of the 20 cases, 13 inquiries are still pending, while the remaining seven concluded that there was no police culpability, classifying the deaths as natural or self-inflicted.
The report, which was submitted in the state assembly in response to a query by Congress MLA Rafeek Khan, said 12 of the deaths were linked to health issues, including six from heart attacks. One case in Beawar's Jaitaran stood out. A detainee hanged himself from a railing inside the lock-up using a blanket. The report does not explain why a blanket was kept in the cell during the unbearable heat of May, especially when standing operating procedures stipulate that no item should be left in a manner that allows a detainee to harm himself or others.
Investigations have done little to challenge this narrative. Thirteen cases are still pending. Of the seven inquiries completed, not one found fault with police personnel. All were officially recorded as natural causes or suicides. In a few cases where negligence was noted, policemen were either shifted to lines or served departmental notices.
In Jaipur, an SHO and three others were sent to police lines after a suicide in the lock-up. In Sriganganagar, a constable was issued a 17 CCA notice, which denied him an increment for a year. In Baran, an SI was suspended. Two constables in Beawar and one in Dausa received notices.
The report comes at a time when Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports on custodial deaths.
The court said it would examine compliance with its earlier directive mandating CCTV cameras in police stations.