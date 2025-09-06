Adjacent districts, Jalore, Chittorgarh, Jhalawar, Rajsamand, and Sirohi, are under orange alert for very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning. Karauli, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Jaipur, Dausa, Bhilwara, and Pali also face orange alerts. So far, monsoon rains are 67% above normal, leading to widespread flooding and waterlogging.