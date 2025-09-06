Rajasthan on Red Alert as Monsoon Rainfall Intensifies, Flood Risk Soars

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Rajasthan as heavy monsoon rains trigger flood warnings across multiple districts.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Rajasthan rain alert
Rajasthan on Red Alert as Monsoon Rainfall Intensifies, Flood Risk Soars
Rajasthan continues to reel under severe monsoon spells, with the India Meteorological Department sustaining a Rajasthan IMD red alert for September 6, 2025. This Rajasthan weather alert covers districts in the east and southwest regions facing extremely heavy rainfall, exceeding 20 cm at isolated places.

Heavy Rain Warning for Rajasthan

A well-marked low-pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh adjoining east Rajasthan is advancing west-northwestward. The Rajasthan weather forecast predicts it will deepen into a depression by September 7, triggering further heavy rains in Rajasthan. Districts under red alert include Banswara, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, Salumber, and Udaipur.

Adjacent districts, Jalore, Chittorgarh, Jhalawar, Rajsamand, and Sirohi, are under orange alert for very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning. Karauli, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Jaipur, Dausa, Bhilwara, and Pali also face orange alerts. So far, monsoon rains are 67% above normal, leading to widespread flooding and waterlogging.

Schools Closed as Flood Risk Rises

Authorities have declared schools closed in Ajmer, Udaipur, Kotputli, and Bundi on September 6 as a precaution. Major highways and rural roads are threatened by floodwaters, prompting local administrations to activate disaster response teams.

The Rajasthan weather update today includes forecasts of gusty winds (30–40 kmph) and lightning accompanying downpours. Residents are urged to avoid nonessential travel, especially in low-lying and rural areas prone to sudden flooding.

More Heavy Rain Likely on Sept 8–9

Looking ahead, the Rajasthan weather forecast for September 8–9 signals additional heavy to very heavy rainfall, particularly in Jodhpur and surrounding divisions. Emergency protocols remain in place to manage localized flooding, traffic disruptions, and utility outages caused by intense precipitation.

Conditions should improve gradually from September 10, though isolated showers may persist through mid-September. Continuous monitoring of official weather bulletins is advised.

