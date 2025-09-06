IMD Issues Red Alert for Madhya Pradesh as Monsoon Strengthens

The India Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert in MP today, placing 12 districts under a red alert. Umaria, Katni, Jabalpur, Mandla, Panna, Damoh, Shivpuri, Ujjain, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, and Agar-Malwa may receive up to four inches of rain within 24 hours.
Madhya Pradesh Weather Forecast
Strong monsoon trough, combined with two low-pressure areas and a cyclonic circulation, is driving heavy precipitation across the state. Madhya Pradesh rainfall today has already reached 40.6 inches this season, approximately 110 percent of the long-term average. Guna leads with 63.1 inches, exceeding the norm by over 30 inches.
The Madhya Pradesh weather forecast predicts moderate to very heavy showers continuing through Sunday, September 7. An orange alert weather today covers 18 districts, including Indore, Dhar, Shajapur, Rajgarh, and Vidisha, where 2.5 to four inches of rain are expected. Eleven additional districts remain under a yellow alert for moderate rainfall.
IMD Weather Alert Today
Today’s Madhya Pradesh weather features overcast skies, temperatures of 24–28°C, 90 percent humidity, and winds of 15–25 kmph accompanied by thunderstorms. The MP monsoon update today warns of flash floods, urban waterlogging, and road blockages. Indira Sagar and other dams have been partially opened to manage reservoir levels, prompting evacuations in low-lying riverbank areas.
Safety Warnings and Precautions
Residents and farmers in Madhya Pradesh rain zones are advised to secure property and livestock, avoid nonessential travel on waterlogged roads, and closely monitor Madhya Pradesh weather today bulletins via the IMD website and local emergency channels. Emergency services and disaster management teams remain on high alert as the Madhya Pradesh weather forecast predicts persistent monsoon activity through mid-September. Continuous vigilance is advised.